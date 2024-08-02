Cerca nel sito
 
Solar Partners Aid Newborns and Mothers in Africa with Solar-Powered Freshwater Solution

02 agosto 2024 | 14.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MORRUMBENE, Mozambique, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a solar technology manufacturer, and Senergia, a Swedish solar energy wholesaler, have teamed up with the non-profit "Project Vita" to donate a solar-powered freshwater system to a maternity clinic in Linga Linga, Mozambique. This initiative involves constructing a water tower and installing LONGi solar panels to power a water pump filling a water tank, providing freshwater to the clinic. The project, completed in May 2024, has already benefited 58 newborns.

Michel Olofsson, Project Vita's founder, emphasized the importance of hygiene in maternity clinics, noting the partnership's role in addressing the lack of fresh, running water in rural Africa, which is crucial for reducing maternal and infant mortality.

Anton Öbrink, Senergia's project manager, highlighted Mozambique's severe lack of electricity access, 99% of Linga Linga's population living without it. He stressed the importance of direct, impactful aid in such impoverished regions.

Daniel Ong, Head of Marketing for LONGi Europe, praised the project's significant impact, citing solar energy as a transformative force for rural areas in Africa. He emphasized the reliability and efficiency of the solar modules used, even in challenging climates.

Collaborative Efforts with Local CommunitiesProject Vita ensured close collaboration with local authorities and community members to determine and implement the best solutions. The maternity clinic's construction marked a significant milestone for Linga Linga, where women previously faced arduous journeys to the nearest health facility. The clinic now offers antenatal and postnatal care, significantly improving healthcare.

Impact of Simple Off-Grid Energy SolutionsThe solar-powered freshwater system is crucial for reducing infection risks during childbirth and improving daily operations. Despite global declines in maternal mortality, Africa still faces high rates. Michel Olofsson affirmed the life-saving impact of such installations.

Read more: https://www.longi.com/eu/news/solar-partners-aid-africa-newborns-mothers-with-solar-freshwater/

- Picture is available at AP –

Contact:Nadine Bütownadinebuetow@longi.com+49(0)69-5800780080

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solar-partners-aid-newborns-and-mothers-in-africa-with-solar-powered-freshwater-solution-302213399.html

in Evidenza