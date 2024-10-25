Cerca nel sito
 
SONECT Announces Strategic Expansion Through Franchise Model in the European Union and the World

25 ottobre 2024 | 17.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZURICH, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SONECT, a trailblazer in digital cash solutions and banking enablement, is delighted to announce its strategic plan to expand through a franchise model across the European Union and other international markets. As cash accessibility and digital banking become increasingly essential, SONECT's model aims to connect more local businesses and communities by changing stores into secure and accessible cash points.

The comapny provides a win-win solution for local businesses by allowing retailers and non-financial organisations to offer cash withdrawals directly in-store or a selection of banking services. With this franchise approach, SONECT is set to take this unique model to new heights, aiming to meet the growing demand for convenient cash and banking solutions across the EU and the world.

"We see a huge potential in expanding through a franchise network. It allows us to build an international community of local partners, each committed to enhancing the convenience and security of cash access and banking services," said Konstantinos Birtachas, CEO of SONECT. "With this model, we're empowering local entrepreneurs to help us foster innovation and drive economic growth. Our vision is to make our services universally available, anywhere, anytime."

SONECT can be plugged into existing bank apps to enable bank users to withdraw cash directly from retailers and store chains. Additionally, SONECT has a standalone app that allows individuals to send money across the planet though cashlinks and withdraw cash from partner end-points. 

The Swiss-based company seeks franchisees who are passionate about digital financial solutions, committed to customer service, and ready to participate in this transformative journey. Franchises will gain access to SONECT's advanced platform, support resources and the opportunity to succeed in creating accessible cash points within their communities.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit sonect.net.

For interest in becoming a franchise partner for a region: office@sonect.net 

For interest to turn store into a cash withdrawal point: integrations@sonect.net

About SONECT

SONECT is a Swiss tech company and EMI that is known for leading the way in combining digital and physical cash access. Throughout the Sonect app, which can be downloaded from anywhere in Europe through the App Store or Google Play Store, users can locate nearby businesses offering cash withdrawals, turning local shops into cash access points. Currently operational in Switzerland and Italy, Sonect has ambitious plans to expand globally across the European Union and other countries. By empowering local retailers as cash and banking providers, SONECT creates a bridge between digital solutions and the everyday need for cash, encouraging financial inclusion and convenience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540749/Sonect_Expansion.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540726/4989555/sonect_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonect-announces-strategic-expansion-through-franchise-model-in-the-european-union-and-the-world-302287410.html

