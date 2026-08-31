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Style3D Advances Fashion AI from Content Generation to Connected Product Workflows

31 agosto 2026 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 August 2026 – Style3D connects generative AI, 3D technology, and structured product data to help fashion teams move from ideas to connected workflows across design, development, content, and production.

One example is GarmageNet, developed by Style3D Research with Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Zhejiang Sci-Tech University. Published in ACM Transactions on Graphics and presented at SIGGRAPH Asia 2025, it addresses a central fashion-AI challenge: connecting 2D patterns with 3D garment forms.

The framework captures pattern outlines, 3D geometry, and sewing information in a unified representation. It can use text, sketches, images, patterns, or point clouds as inputs, then generate structured assets, reconstruct sewing relationships, and initialize physical simulation for design exploration, digital sampling, and editing. By linking inputs with patterns, sewing relationships, and simulation, GarmageNet illustrates how fashion AI can become part of a connected product-development workflow rather than remain an isolated image-generation tool.

GarmageNet is supported by GarmageSet, a dataset of 14,801 professionally created garments. In the paper’s evaluations, GarmageJigsaw achieved 99.16% precision and 97.13% recall in sewing-point identification. GarmageNet achieved a 91.41% simulation-initialization success rate on 150 complex patterns, with reported inference time of approximately eight seconds per garment under the study’s test conditions.

The research reflects Style3D’s foundation in deformable-object simulation, garment deformation, digital fabrics, and AI-assisted workflows. Style3D maintains a substantial, dedicated R&D organization, and had published more than 30 papers at conferences including SIGGRAPH, SIGGRAPH Asia, CVPR, NeurIPS, and 3DV.

As of 28 July 2026, Style3D held 106 granted patents worldwide, including 58 invention patents and 12 granted in Europe and the United States, with a further 155 invention patent applications pending. It also operates an overseas R&D center in Germany.

Style3D’s AI and 3D technologies are already being applied across diverse customer workflows. German menswear brand OLYMP uses Style3D and Assyst to connect 2D patterns, 3D simulation, visualization, and digital showrooms. The company reports developing styles in days rather than weeks, reducing physical samples and improving communication across design, sales, and production.

As Style3D CEO Eric Liu told Just Style, “The most important development is the agent. We use agents to link different skills.” Style3D is advancing a connected fashion workflow in which AI agents can coordinate product data, 3D design, simulation, content creation, and production preparation—while human teams retain creative and operational responsibility.

Contatti:
Immediapress
comunicati@immediapress.it

Media Contact:
marketing@style3d.com

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AI Fashion Generative AI 3D tecnologia Prodotti connessi GarmageNet
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