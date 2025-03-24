SUPCON to Showcase AI-Powered Full Stack Industrial Automation Solutions at Hannover Messe 2025

HANNOVER, Germany, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON, a global leader in industrial automation, will showcase its AI-powered Full Stack Industrial Automation Solutions at the Hannover Messe 2025, to be held from March 31 to April 4 in Hannover, Germany. As a pioneer in full-stack automation—encompassing instrument, control, and software—SUPCON is all set to demonstrate how it is driving smart manufacturing and digital transformation through real-time data acquisition, AI-powered industrial control, advanced data monitoring, and intelligent optimization.

Key exhibits will include:

UCS (Universal Control System) leverages on control data center, all-optical deterministic networks, and intelligent devices to establish a new "cloud-network-edge" minimalistic architecture, addressing the three major challenges of control systems in the AI era: data, computing power, and algorithms. It features Software-defined, Total Digitalized, and Cloud-based characteristics. UCS is driving the industry's transition to "AI-driven autonomous operation", accelerating the evolution of smart manufacturing.

TPT (Time-series Pre-trained Transformer) is an advanced AI model designed for the process industry, overcoming the rigidity of traditional task-specific AI systems. By enabling collaborative production models that surpass unidirectional instruction-based approaches, TPT revolutionizes industrial production, enhances scalability, and delivers adaptive solutions for diverse industrial demands through advanced AI-driven coordination.

The PLANTBOT robot solution focuses on the application of intelligent robots in the segmented field of process industries, breaking through the application gap of robots. PLANTBOT creates an advanced intelligent factory architecture through AI-based multi-modal fusion and prediction, secure closed-loop control for complex multi-machine collaboration, and comprehensive dispatching management across the business automation (BA) and process automation (PA) domains, to build an integrated industrial robot ecosystem and help enterprises achieve excellent operation and innovative development.

SOLISCADA is a SCADA software designed for industrial data monitoring and control. It supports up to 50,000 tags at zero cost and offers unlimited scalability, making it a game-changer for industrial automation. By redefining process control and data management, SOLISCADA empowers engineers, enhances operational visibility, and drives data-driven decision-making. Trusted by industries such as municipal services, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, SOLISCADA delivers unparalleled efficiency and intelligence to modern industrial operations.

Hobré Intelligent Gas Analyzer provides real-time, high-precision gas analysis, forming the foundation of intelligent automation. Using zero-emission Raman Spectroscopy, it enables instantaneous process insights, optimizing energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and process control in natural gas processing, hydrogen blending, and syngas monitoring.

At Hannover Messe 2025, SUPCON will reaffirm its commitment to empowering industries with cutting-edge full-stack automation solutions by integrating Instrument, Control, and Software into a seamless ecosystem. Through real-time data acquisition, autonomous control, Al-driven decision-making, and advanced monitoring, SUPCON enables industries to achieve greater efficiency, sustainability, and digital transformation while embracing the future of intelligent automation with confidence and precision.

Join SUPCON at Hannover Messe 2025

SUPCON invites attendees to visit Booth Hall 9, G059, where live demonstrations will highlight the interoperability of its AI-Powered Full Stack Industrial Automation Solutions.

Event Date: March 31 - April 4, 2025

Booth: Hall 9, G059

Register for a Visitor's Pass to the exhibition via link: https://www.hannovermesse.de/en/application/registration/direct-entry-tickets-passes?code=KhuLy . Alternatively, you may reach out to SUPCON to register your interest: marketing@global.supcon.com

For more information, visit: https://global.supcon.com/

About SUPCON

Founded in 1999, SUPCON is a global leader in industrial automation, serving over 30,000 customers across over 50 countries worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644050/SUPCON_s_booth_Hannover_Messe_2025_Stand_G059.jpg