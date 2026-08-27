Swedencare's ProDen PlaqueOff® Crème Named Cat Dental Care Product of the Year by Pet Innovation Awards

First-of-its-kind functional dental crème offers cats a palatable, convenient approach to daily oral care

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedencare's ProDen PlaqueOff® Crème has been named Cat Dental Care Product of the Year by the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards, recognizing its combination of oral health support, palatability and convenience.

The award-winning Crème brings Swedencare's established oral health expertise to a format developed specifically for cats. Powered by A.N ProDen®, Crème works through saliva to help reduce plaque and tartar buildup and support fresher breath. Each single-serve pouch contains 6 calories and a 25% chicken protein base, with 9 out of 10 cats approving the taste in testing.

"Cats can be reluctant to accept traditional dental products, so we created a highly palatable format that makes daily oral care easier for pet parents while delivering the benefits of our established A.N ProDen® ingredient," said Sara Ahlström, Global Marketing Manager at Swedencare.

ProDen PlaqueOff® Crème launched in selected European markets earlier this year as part of Swedencare's oral health portfolio for dogs and cats. To learn more, visit: UK, Germany, Sweden, Spain and France.

About SwedencareSwedencare develops, produces and sells premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs and horses. Its extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys® and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health. With headquarters in Malmö, Swedencare's products are sold in approximately 70 countries through veterinarians, pet stores and online. The company's extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. For more information, please visit https://swedencare.com/.

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