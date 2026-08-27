circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Swedencare's ProDen PlaqueOff® Crème Named Cat Dental Care Product of the Year by Pet Innovation Awards

27 agosto 2026 | 07.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

First-of-its-kind functional dental crème offers cats a palatable, convenient approach to daily oral care

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedencare's ProDen PlaqueOff® Crème has been named Cat Dental Care Product of the Year by the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards, recognizing its combination of oral health support, palatability and convenience.

The award-winning Crème brings Swedencare's established oral health expertise to a format developed specifically for cats. Powered by A.N ProDen®, Crème works through saliva to help reduce plaque and tartar buildup and support fresher breath. Each single-serve pouch contains 6 calories and a 25% chicken protein base, with 9 out of 10 cats approving the taste in testing.

"Cats can be reluctant to accept traditional dental products, so we created a highly palatable format that makes daily oral care easier for pet parents while delivering the benefits of our established A.N ProDen® ingredient," said Sara Ahlström, Global Marketing Manager at Swedencare.

ProDen PlaqueOff® Crème launched in selected European markets earlier this year as part of Swedencare's oral health portfolio for dogs and cats. To learn more, visit: UKGermanySwedenSpain and France.

About SwedencareSwedencare develops, produces and sells premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs and horses. Its extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys® and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health. With headquarters in Malmö, Swedencare's products are sold in approximately 70 countries through veterinarians, pet stores and online. The company's extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. For more information, please visit https://swedencare.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedencares-proden-plaqueoff-creme-named-cat-dental-care-product-of-the-year-by-pet-innovation-awards-302861176.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN34825 en US Salute_E_Benessere Moda Salute_E_Benessere Altro Arredamento_E_Design Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Battaglia a colpi di pomodoro, oltre 22mila persone alla 'Tomatina' in Spagna - Video
'One Night Only', Callum Turner e Monica Barbaro: "Ecco come nascono le vere storie d'amore" - Video
Milano rivede i 53mila punti, acquisti su Generali: domani cda
Superbonus 110%, ecco a quanto ammonta l'onere per lo Stato
'Fast & Furious' su un'autostrada egiziana, derubano un camion dal pick up in corsa - Video
Giappone, tiro alla fune in 1800 per spostare un castello - Video
Ruba un condizionatore all'Istituto tumori di Napoli, il furto ripreso dalle telecamere
Ranucci: "Se potessi andare a cena con Riina lo farei" - Video
Ranucci: "Hanno già provato a mandarmi via, ho la coscienza a posto" - Video
Ranucci: "Andare in una testata Rai? Per me sarebbe un tornare indietro"
Tornado in Francia: il video della furia del vento a 100 km/h su una casa
Trump torna su autismo e vaccini, la proposta: "Cinque piccole dosi invece di una massiccia"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza