circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 09:21
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Taiwan Mobile's "AI Ocean Project" Wins International Biodiversity Award as "AI with Purpose Global Summit" Concludes in Taipei

04 giugno 2025 | 06.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI with Purpose Global Summit Taipei 2025," co-hosted by Taiwan Mobile, the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), and the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA), successfully wrapped up today. The two-day summit brought together nearly 1,000 experts from industry, government, and academia, focusing on The Enabling Role and Promise of AI in Sustainability, Digital Infrastructure, and Setting a Global Stage. A highlight of the summit's conclusion was the Digital with Purpose Awards, where Taiwan Mobile's "AI Ocean" won the prestigious Biodiversity Award. Selected from over 24 global contenders, this marks the second consecutive year Taiwan Mobile has earned this international recognition, following its "MyCharge" service's Smart City Award in 2024. The win underscores Taiwan's leadership in leveraging AI for ecological conservation and sustainable practices.

Today's (June 29th) proceedings kicked off with Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh (General Director, Delta Research Center) emphasizing smart matching for green electricity as key to sustainable AI expansion. Following him, Dr. Yi-Chin Lin (Deputy Minister, Ministry of Digital Affairs) discussed establishing a global governance platform, detailing Taiwan's five core strategies for AI development: computing power, data sharing, talent, industry promotion, and capital investment.

Taiwan Mobile's award-winning "AI Ocean Project" stands out for its innovative integration of AI image recognition, generative AI chatbots, and citizen participation to create the first comprehensive marine species knowledge base in Traditional Chinese. Over 9,000 citizens have contributed more than 19,000 images, helping the AI system identify over 150 common Taiwanese marine species.

Iris Liu, VP of Sustainable Brand & PR at Taiwan Mobile and GeSI Board Member, highlighted the "AI Ocean Project" as a testament to Taiwan Mobile's commitment to the Digital with Purpose, which it has championed since 2020. "This award isn't just about technological innovation; it's about the value of using digital power for sustainable transformation," said Liu.

Luís Neves, CEO of GeSI, expressed the summit's profound significance in Taiwan, emphasizing the "AI with Purpose" philosophy: "This is not a competition to control the planet, but a shared effort to build a peaceful, sustainable future for all." He confirmed GeSI's commitment to return to Taipei next year.

Richard Lee, Chairman of TEEMA, reinforced this vision, stating, "AI must become a force for social good and environmental sustainability." He affirmed Taiwan's dedication to sustainable AI development and global collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702880/IMG_6641.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwan-mobiles-ai-ocean-project-wins-international-biodiversity-award-as-ai-with-purpose-global-summit-concludes-in-taipei-302472766.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Ambiente ICT Energia Energia Ambiente Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Bonus assunzioni donne, i requisiti
Primo caldo, anche i cinghiali in spiaggia a Castel Gandolfo - Video
News to go
Gli scioperi di oggi 3 giugno
News to go
Piemonte, bando per voucher scuola: domande fino al 27 giugno
News to go
Alimenti, Coldiretti: cibo straniero 8 volte più pericoloso
News to go
Sole e caldo, anticipo d'estate
2 giugno, lo spettacolo delle Frecce Tricolori nei cieli di Roma - Video
2 giugno, Arisa intona inno d'Italia ai Fori imperiali - Video
News to go
Stellantis, calano le immatricolazioni in Europa
News to go
Documenti, in Italia costi più cari d'Europa: salasso patente e passaporto
Benzinaio accoltellato a morte a Tor San Lorenzo, il fermo del presunto killer 18enne - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza