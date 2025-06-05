Tata Communications Unveils New Cable System to Supercharge Next-Gen Global Connectivity

MUMBAI, India, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major advancement for network connectivity for businesses across Asia and beyond, Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, today announced the integration of a new submarine cable system —TGN-IA2 — constructed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, into its existing network fabric.

Built to deliver seamless connectivity, scalable bandwidth solutions, and high-capacity data transfer across multiple routes, TGN-IA2 will enable customers — including enterprises, hyperscalers, and service providers — to leverage availability of diverse and resilient connectivity solutions from a single provider in their Intra-Asia networks.

Additionally, TGN-IA2 will seamlessly integrate with Tata Communications existing assets, facilitating connectivity solutions from Asia into key geographies, including the US; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and India.

Unlike traditional consortium-built systems, the independence of owning and controlling end-to-end capacity upgrades on TGN-IA2 will give Tata Communications unmatched flexibility and scalability, enabling faster provisioning and business readiness for customers. Enterprises can now enjoy a best-in-class network that adapts rapidly to changing needs, supports data-intensive applications such as AI, data centre-to-data centre connectivity and high-definition streaming — empowering businesses to compete and grow in the ever-transforming digital economy.

Finally, customers from financial services, e-commerce, logistics, and any sector that depends on fast, secure data transit between Asia and major global hubs, will experience:

"At Tata Communications, we remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in cutting-edge subsea cable systems to meet our customers' growing demands for scalable, diverse, and high-performance connectivity solutions," said Genius Wong, Executive Vice President – Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications. "Whether you're a cloud provider expanding into Asia, an MNC seeking low-latency connectivity across continents, or a digital business scaling globally, TGN-IA2 is a foundation for your future. This latest enhancement to our network fabric will further strengthen Tata Communications' position as a global leader in smart, secure, and scalable connectivity and cross-border innovation."

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

