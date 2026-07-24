Technological Breakthrough丨Niutech's Titanium-Iron Tailings Reduction and Enrichment Technology and Equipment Boost Global Strategic Mineral Resource Recovery

LINYI, China, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niutech, a global leader in industrial continuous pyrolysis technology, recently announced that its independently developed "new-generation titanium-iron tailings reduction and enrichment technology and complete equipment" — purpose-built for the resource recovery of low-grade complex associated titanium-iron tailings — has been evaluated by a national-level professional institution, with the technological achievement reaching an "internationally advanced level." The "300,000-ton-per-year demonstration project for producing high-grade titanium-rich materials from tailings," which adopts this technology and equipment, is now under construction in Linyi, Shandong Province, China. Upon completion, it will become Asia's leading demonstration project for the green recovery of strategic mineral resources. As a key strategic layout of Niutech in the field of comprehensive mineral resource utilization, the new equipment is designed around the philosophy of "safety, environmental protection, low carbon, and high efficiency," equipped with the company's latest "low-temperature pyrolysis–in-situ reduction" synergistic technology, and delivers breakthrough industry upgrades across reduction temperature control, waste heat energy self-circulation, intelligent system management, and more.

Using waste plastics and other organic waste as reducing agents, the technology generates reducing gas through low-temperature pyrolysis to achieve in-situ reduction of tailings within a single integrated system. This approach integrates solid waste treatment, tailings enrichment, and energy circulation, challenging the traditional assumption that high temperatures are required for efficient reduction. The production line features three core advantages: (1) Low-temperature continuous reduction below 700°C (industrial range 550–600°C), with a reduction rate exceeding 50% — significantly lower than traditional smelting; (2) Highly efficient energy utilization with >93% waste heat recovery, 36%+ reduction in energy consumption, and ~40% lower CO₂ emissions; (3) Intelligent safe operation via material-temperature coordinated regulation, dynamic sealing, and smart control, enabling large-capacity continuous stable operation.

Leveraging decades of R&D and engineering experience, Niutech partners with global mineral and solid waste customers to deliver cost-competitive, delivery-certain environmental equipment and green solutions for strategic mineral recovery and industry low-carbon transformation.

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