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The 140th Canton Fair to Open on Oct. 15 with Over 220,000 Pre-registered Overseas Buyers

22 settembre 2026 | 10.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will take place in Guangzhou from October 15 to November 4, 2026. Over 220,000 overseas buyers from 197 countries and regions have already completed pre-registration, with professional buyers accounting for nearly 80%. Marking the 70th anniversary of its founding, the upcoming Canton Fair features innovation, intelligence, greater specialization and higher quality:

Innovation and Green Manufacturing Take Center Stage

The 140th Canton Fair will feature over 32,000 exhibiting enterprises. More than 11,000 of these are recognized as "Specialized, Refined, Differential, and Innovative" (SRDI) firms or industry champions.

The Canton Fair fully demonstrates the ongoing transformation and upgrading of China's manufacturing industry, with 64% of exhibitors now applying industrial internet and artificial intelligence technologies in their operations. New and green products will account for 23.2% and 26% of all exhibits respectively, both reaching historical highs.

AI and Digital Intelligence Empower the Sourcing Journey

The 140th Canton Fair has further elevated its digital and intelligent capabilities. It deeply integrates technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data into all aspects of event operation. For the first time, the fair will deploy 22 smart application scenarios and 16 AI-specific features throughout the exhibition process. It is the first in China's exhibition industry to realize booth-level navigation and AR information display. Among these innovations, the full-scene booth-level navigation covers all halls for the first time, delivering meter-level precise navigation services for more than 75,000 booths.

Upgrading Full-chain Trade Services

For the first time, the Fair achieves full coverage of 10 categories of producer services. Ranging from logistics and warehousing, design and R&D to overseas integrated services and cross-border investment and financing, it provides one-stop trade services for products, brands and enterprises to explore the international market. There will be over 700 New Collection events at this session, representing a 15% increase in the number of debuts. New Collection Gallery is set up for the first time to facilitate supplier-buyer matching. To boost communication and matchmaking, seven high-quality forums will be held centering on four major themes: expanding markets, mitigating risks, researching trends and fostering innovation.

Zhu Yong, Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, stated: "We will continue to build smart exhibition halls and a smart Canton Fair, offering exhibitors and buyers a full-journey, full-chain and full-scenario service ecosystem to comprehensively upgrade the experience."

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

 

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