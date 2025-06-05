circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

The Brattle Group Expands Infrastructure Practice with Addition of Experts Luigi de Francisci and Paolo Prestininzi

05 giugno 2025 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROME, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce the continued growth of its cross-sector Infrastructure practice with the addition of two distinguished experts: Outside Expert Luigi de Francisci and Senior Associate Paolo Prestininzi.

"We are thrilled to welcome Luigi and Paolo, both of whom bring in-depth regulatory and industry expertise, to our growing team," said Dr. Lucia Bazzucchi, Brattle Principal and Infrastructure Practice Leader. "Their experience across European institutions and major infrastructure operators will deepen our capabilities in supporting clients with a wide range of infrastructure projects and challenges, from regulatory and market design reform to disputes to operation and investment analysis."

Mr. de Francisci is a legal and regulatory expert with over three decades of experience in Italy's energy and utilities sectors. He has held senior leadership and regulatory roles at Gestore della Trasmissione Nazionale (GRTN), Italy's national grid operator; Terna S.p.A., Europe's largest independent electricity transmission operator; and, most recently, ACEA, one of Italy's largest multi-utility companies. Throughout his career, Mr. de Francisci has worked closely with national and international regulatory bodies, represented Italian infrastructure institutions in European forums, and been a member of numerous boards and committees, including the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) board. His expertise includes tariff review, regulatory compliance, infrastructure regulation, and contract settlement.

An expert in corporate finance, Mr. Prestininzi has extensive experience advising investors and infrastructure operators on regulation, asset valuation, and restructuring matters. He has worked on a number of complex international infrastructure projects across the entire transaction lifecycle, from pre-deal financing to post-deal integrations and business restructurings. He previously worked at a Big Four accounting firm as well as a leading international infrastructure operator, where he worked with motorways, airports, and fiber-optic networks.

Brattle's Infrastructure practice supports clients on high-stakes economic, financial, and regulatory issues related to infrastructure investment, regulation, and policy. The team advises investors, operators, regulatory authorities, and governments on complex matters across sectors, including energy, telecom, transportation (such as aviation, railways, shipping, and toll roads/motorways), water, and waste. Brattle's strength lies in its combination of rigorous quantitative analysis and deep real-world expertise, drawing on the academic, regulatory, and hands-on industry experience of its consultants.

The addition of Mr. de Francisci and Mr. Prestininzi to the Infrastructure practice reflects the firm's strategic commitment to supporting clients on the front lines of infrastructure transformation.

To learn more about Brattle's Infrastructure practice, please visit: www.brattle.com/practices/infrastructure.

ABOUT BRATTLEThe Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703655/Paolo_Prestininzi_Headshot.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703656/Luigi_de_Francisci_Headshot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/The_Brattle_Group_Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-brattle-group-expands-infrastructure-practice-with-addition-of-experts-luigi-de-francisci-and-paolo-prestininzi-302473790.html

