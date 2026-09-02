The Royal Mint Boldly Goes Where No Coin Has Gone Before With New Star Trek 50p Coins

LLANTRISANT, Wales, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six decades since Star Trek first beamed onto television screens across the world, The Royal Mint is unveiling two collectable 50p coins to celebrate the global phenomenon and its intergalactic legacy.

This marks the first time Star Trek has featured on UK 50p coins, following the success of the Mint's previous sci-fi collectable coin series, first introduced in 2023. This previous collection saw close to 800,000 coins find their way into collections across 60 countries worldwide.

The first coin, available from 3 September, features the iconic Vulcan salute alongside the phrase "Live Long & Prosper" and "Star Trek 60," marking the franchise's landmark anniversary. The second coin, available in November, showcases four spacecraft spanning different eras of the franchise: U.S.SVoyager NCC-74656, the U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701, Enterprise – NCC-1701-D and the Klingon Bird of Prey along with the phrase "Star Trek 60".

A selection of the coins will also feature colour, echoing the franchise's own television history. When Star Trek first aired in 1966, the cast's vivid uniforms were deliberately designed to stand out on the new colour television sets just becoming available to audiences at the time. That same spirit of colour has now been beamed onto the coins themselves, with swirling blue and purple nebulas capturing the vast, uncharted reaches of space that Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise set out to explore, ensuring the coins stand out just as strikingly today as those iconic uniforms once did on screen.

Tim Mulhall, Head of Fandom at The Royal Mint, said: "It's a privilege for The Royal Mint to boldly go, celebrating 60 years of Star Trek with a keepsake that's out of this world. Both collectable 50p coins are designed for fans who've grown up with the franchise and want a piece of that history to treasure. It's a collectable built to live long and prosper in any collection and is a fitting way to mark six decades of a franchise that continues to inspire fans across the Galaxy."

Ruth Henriquez, Vice President of Products & Experiences, Paramount EMEA, said: "Star Trek has one of the most dedicated collector communities in the world, and these coins are a tribute to 60 years of the franchise. The Royal Mint carefully selects the brands it works with, and the affection generations of British fans have for Star Trek makes it a natural fit for this collaboration. Our partnership with The Royal Mint brings some of Star Trek's most iconic symbols and spacecraft to fans through a unique collection created exclusively to mark this milestone anniversary, giving collectors a lasting keepsake to treasure for years to come."

Since its first episode transmitted onto screens in September 1966, Star Trek has grown into one of the most influential franchises in pop culture history, spanning 12 series, totalling more than 950 episodes and 14 movies that took more than $2 billion at the box office. The Star Trek phenomenon continues today with 413,000 people currently learning Klingon on Duolingo and has eight asteroids and the first space orbiter named in its honour.

Fans can secure both coins from 9am on 3 September at www.royalmint.com, with prices starting from £19.95.

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