The world's largest energy festival starts today in Brazil

ROG.e 2026 will take place September 21–24 in Rio de Janeiro, featuring international delegations, business meetings, knowledge-sharing, and cultural events

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian Institute of Oil, Gas, and Biofuels (IBP) kicked off ROG.e 2026 on Monday (21), running until September 24, with 13 international pavilions and more than 650 companies from Brazil and around the world. The event consolidates its transition into a global platform that, for the first time, integrates knowledge, business, networking, innovation, technology, culture, and entertainment to connect industry and society.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials from the state and city of Rio de Janeiro, as well as the president of the IBP, Roberto Ardenghy; the president of Petrobras, Magda Chambriard; the president of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo; and the chair of ROG.e, Nelson Narciso Filho.

"Today, ROG.e is a business platform bringing together major global players who are here to do business and seek new opportunities for projects and contracts. Over the course of this four-day event, we hope to further strengthen the Brazilian market as a global hub for safe, reliable, and sustainable energy," said Roberto Ardenghy.

75,000 visitors from more than 70 countries are expected over the course of the four-day event, with a strong presence of professionals from outside Brazil, reflecting the event's appeal to international visitors and strengthening partnerships and business opportunities in the Brazilian market.

ROG.e 2026 will feature the following global leaders on its program: Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies; Maria João Carioca, co-CEO and CFO of Galp; Jarand Rystad, CEO of Rystad Energy; Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell; Michal Meidan, Head of China at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies; Phillipe Mathieu, Executive VP for International Exploration at Equinor; as well as senior executives from other organizations.

For foreign delegations, ROG.e 2026 has developed the Global Access Program, which supports international groups from the moment they arrive by providing guidance, access to information, and assistance with scheduling, thereby facilitating business opportunities in Brazil. A highlight of the program, the Global Lounge is an exclusive space that serves as a reception and meeting hub where participants have access to O&G industry experts to gain a better understanding of the market and build connections at the event.

Follow our real-time coverage via Instagram, the IBP website, the ROG.e website or the event's media partners, including Band, BandNews FM, Brasil Energia, eixos, MegaWhat, Oil & Gas Journal, Offshore, Petro & Química, Petroleum Economist, Plurale, TN Petróleo, Upstream, World Oil, and World Pipelines.

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