Thunderpick World Championship 2025 Announces Finals Dates and Teams

The MongolZ, NAVI, FURIA, Aurora and more headline $1 million Counter-Strike event in Malta this October

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick World Championship (TWC), one of the largest independently sponsored CS2 tournaments in the world, today announced the dates and teams for its 2025 Finals. With a $1 million USD prize pool on the line ($850,000 for the finals), the championship will bring together 20 of the top Counter-Strike teams to compete in front of a global audience this fall.

The TWC Finals Closed Qualifier will run Sept. 9 to 11, determining the final teams punching their ticket to the TWC Finals (LAN stage) in Malta on Oct. 15 to 19.

Teams competing at TWC 2025 include:

This year's tournament features four top-10 ranked teams, setting the stage for one of the most competitive editions yet. The MongolZ's return to defend their 2024 title among the presence of perennial powerhouses like NAVI, FURIA and Aurora.

"As we enter our third year, the Thunderpick World Championship continues to push the boundaries of competitive Counter-Strike," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "With top teams from around the world converging on Malta and the return of defending champions The MongolZ, fans can expect an unforgettable event full of high-stakes gameplay."

The TWC 2025 Finals are presented in collaboration with Hotspawn, the leading hub for esports news and analysis. Together, Thunderpick and Hotspawn are committed to elevating the fan experience with innovative production, compelling storytelling, and fair play at the heart of the competition. All matches will be broadcast live on twitch.tv/thunderpicktv.

About Thunderpick World ChampionshipThe Thunderpick World Championship is a premier Counter-Strike 2 tournament with a $1,000,000 prize pool – the highest prize ever sponsored by a bookmaker to date. Now in its third year, the championship brings together the world's best CS2 teams to compete across online qualifiers and live LAN finals. Hosted in collaboration with data partner GRID, TWC has quickly become a fixture of the global Counter-Strike calendar.

About ThunderpickMade by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is the premier esports platform with a massive selection of events and markets to participate in and watch via high-quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, and various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

CONTACT:thunderpick@5wpr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767235/Thunderpick_World_Championship_2025.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thunderpick-world-championship-2025-announces-finals-dates-and-teams-302549141.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.