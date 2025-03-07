TIGGO 4 Celebrates 1 Million Exports, Marking a New Leap in Global Expansion

DALIAN, China, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, local time, the Chery TIGGO family celebrated a historic milestone as TIGGO 4 marked the export of its one-millionth unit at Dalian Port, China. The event was attended by government officials, executives from Chery, global partners, and media, all gathering to witness this remarkable achievement. As a flagship model, TIGGO 4 has won over young consumers in over 70 countries, setting a new benchmark for A0-class SUVs with its advanced technology and precise market positioning.

During the celebration, Chery's leadership emphasized its "technology-first" strategy, committing to deliver high-quality vehicles through world-class R&D, manufacturing, and service systems. Since its international debut in 2018, TIGGO 4 has distinguished itself with three core strengths: robust safety, stylish crossover design, and superior user experience. Built to meet stringent five-star safety standards, the vehicle boasts an integrated cage body structure and seven airbags, ensuring top-tier safety. The international design team has crafted a muscular exterior and a minimalist, wrap-around cockpit, complemented by a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat for enhanced comfort. Tailored adaptations for different markets, such as improved off-road capabilities and durability for the South American version, and climate-specific optimizations for the Southeast Asian version, underscore the model's strong market adaptability.

TIGGO 4's excellence has driven sales and earned international acclaim. On February 24, TIGGO 4 PRO received a five-star safety rating from ANCAP and was named "Car of the Year 2024" by the renowned automotive media outlet DRIVE. By 2025, the TIGGO 4 series is set to expand its global footprint further, entering the European market and marking a new chapter in the heart of the global automotive market.

In fact, TIGGO 4 reaching the milestone of 1 million units exported is just a microcosm and a shining example of Chery's successful overseas expansion. Chery has consistently embraced the globalization philosophy of "In somewhere, for somewhere," achieving million-unit sales milestones with models like TIGGO 2, TIGGO 7, and TIGGO 8 through localized production and adaptation. With the millionth TIGGO 4, the Chery TIGGO family now boasts a formidable lineup of four million-unit export models. Moving forward, Chery will continue to push the boundaries of technological innovation, enhancing the TIGGO family's offerings to provide users with safer and more enjoyable driving experiences, shining even brighter on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636471/Tiggo4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636473/20250307_132417.jpg