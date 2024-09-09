Cerca nel sito
 
Tineco's FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 Receives Floor Cleaning Solutions Gold Award

09 settembre 2024 | 12.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 from Tineco, pioneer in floor care and smart home devices, is honored with the Global Product Technology Innovation Award at IFA 2024. This award recognizes industry-leading products that demonstrate significant innovations in technology, materials and performance.

Flexibility is the trump The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner that combines vacuuming and mopping in one device. The device is characterized by its high degree of flexibility. Its 180° flat design allows the vacuum cleaner to be maneuvered effortlessly under furniture. In addition, the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 can be easily moved both forward and backward thanks to its mini auxiliary wheels. The 45° swivel design opens up additional possibilities as it allows flexible steering to the left. Three-sided edge cleaning makes it possible to get within 0.5 cm of edges. The 3-chamber system for dirty water separation efficiently separates solids, liquids and air.

Self-cleaning and flash drying by a press of the button The integrated FlashDry self-cleaning system ensures completely autonomous cleaning and drying of the brush roll and the entire vacuum cleaner at the push of a button. During self-cleaning, dirt particles are effectively removed from the brush roll and the pipeline by a heat flow of 70℃. During this process, the bi-directional brush rotates continuously to ensure a deeper and more thorough cleaning. This means the brush becomes particularly clean within two minutes. Sealed drying then takes place using air heated to 70°C. Excess water is efficiently removed from all components of the vacuum cleaner used in the cleaning work. Self-drying takes five minutes and prevents the formation of germs and unpleasant odors. The STRETCH S6 has a runtime of 40 minutes thanks to the improved pouch cell.

About Tineco Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market - the FLOOR ONE series - Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tinecos-floor-one-stretch-s6-receives-floor-cleaning-solutions-gold-award-302241895.html

