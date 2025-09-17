Toly and Eastman introduce Gemini: A new standard in sustainable luxury packaging

Cosmetics compact from Toly is the first to feature Eastman Cristal™ One Renew IM812

ZEJTUN, Malta and KINGSPORT, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toly, a leader in premium cosmetics packaging innovation, and Eastman, a global pioneer in molecular recycling technologies, are proud to announce the launch of Gemini, a stunning new compact that marks a significant milestone in their ongoing collaboration.

Gemini is the first compact to be manufactured with Eastman's Cristal™ One Renew IM812. This groundbreaking resin redefines luxury cosmetics packaging by combining recycled and recyclable content with uncompromising elegance and brilliance.

Olaf Zahra, chief technical and sustainability officer at Toly, said, "Our partnership with Eastman on the Gemini compact represents a shared vision for the future of beauty packaging, one that balances luxury with responsibility. By utilizing Cristal One Renew IM812, we are able to offer our clients packaging solutions that empower brands to meet stringent sustainability goals while delivering the high-end aesthetics and tactile experience consumers expect."

As Eastman's first partner to apply this innovative material in compact packaging, Toly showcases its expertise in delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions tailored for the premium and luxury beauty industry, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in packaging innovation.

"With Cristal One Renew IM812, we are redefining excellence — it's brilliance reimagined. We are helping our customers future-proof their packaging," said Tara Cary, global cosmetics market manager, Eastman. "This innovative solution ensures your packages not only meet today's standards but are ready for the legislative demands of tomorrow, providing peace of mind and sustainability in each package."

The Gemini compact is more than a packaging solution; it is a symbol of what can be achieved when luxury meets advanced sustainable technology.

Toly and Eastman will reveal the Gemini compact cases at Luxe Pack Monaco international trade show Sept. 30–Oct. 2.

About TolyToly is a privately owned global supplier with over 55 years of expertise in beauty packaging, specialising in cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and more. With manufacturing in Malta and South Korea, and offices worldwide. Delivering innovative packaging from molding to decoration and assembly, the company is committed to investing in responsible practices and materials that balance performance, and environmental awareness.

About EastmanEastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman is committed to safety, innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit eastman.com.

