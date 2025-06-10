Tredence Awarded 2025 Databricks Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas at Data + AI Summit

Recognized for bridging the 'Last Mile' in AI and accelerating RoI realization and growth for enterprises in the Americas through industry-specific Data and AI solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global leader in data science and AI solutions, is honored to announce its recognition as the 2025 Databricks Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award highlights Tredence's impactful achievements and forward-thinking innovation in driving scalable AI transformation across industries. This recognition is powered by Tredence's partnership with Databricks, which enables enterprises to accelerate value realization and drive decision intelligence at scale.

Over the past year, Tredence has deepened its partnership with Databricks to help enterprises modernize their data estates, unlock real-time insights, and operationalize AI across critical business functions.

Tredence and Databricks' collaboration has resulted in measurable impact for joint customers across retail, CPG, healthcare, TMT, Travel & Hospitality and industrial sectors, empowering them to move beyond experimentation and scale AI solutions that drive profitability, efficiency, and innovation. Backed by elite partner status, Tredence's investment in a robust Databricks Business Unit, coupled with a growing pool of 600+ Databricks-certified practitioners, reinforces its commitment to delivering repeatable, scalable, and outcome-focused transformations for global enterprises.

"Being named the Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas is a strong validation of the trust our clients and partners place in us - and a powerful affirmation of our commitment to delivering what we call 'Beyond Possible'. We're accelerating enterprise-wide AI impact across the Americas, fueled by a sharp industry lens and bold innovation in partnership with Databricks. As we expand our footprint in the Americas, we remain committed to advancing innovation and helping clients lead with data and AI at the core of how they reimagine business at scale," said Shashank Dubey, Chief Revenue Officer, and Co-founder at Tredence.

"AI's true test is in the last mile—where strategy becomes progress. That's where Tredence delivers," added Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer at Tredence. "Winning the Growth Partner of the Year award for the Americas reaffirms our belief that sustained enterprise modernization begins when AI moves from experimentation to execution. Our partnership with Databricks has been instrumental in helping clients accelerate their modernization journeys by delivering scalable, production-ready, industry-specific solutions that drive impact at the point of decision-making."

"With bold vision and strong execution, Tredence is helping enterprises move from data complexity to clarity by delivering industry-aligned solutions that scale to real-world needs. Our partnership is one rooted in shared values of innovation, customer-centric leadership, and operational excellence, and we are proud to recognize Tredence as our Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas," said Jason McIntyre, VP, Partner Development at Databricks.

The Tredence's partnership with Databricks continues to shape enterprise innovation across the Americas. The joint efforts are unlocking real-world value for enterprises across industries.

Adding to this honor, Tredence was also awarded the Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive time, reaffirming its position as the trusted AI partner to the world's leading retail and CPG enterprises.

Join us at the Data + AI Summit in San Francisco from June 9–12 at booth #664, to explore how we're helping enterprises lead with data and AI.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 3,500+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

