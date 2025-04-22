circle x black
TSUN Unveils All-in-one Micro Storage Systems SolarTrunk and PowerTrunk, and No.1 Powerful Microinverter MX3000D

22 aprile 2025 | 09.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built with 15+ years of core members' experience and founded in 2019, TSUNESS (TSUN) is a global leader in smart energy solutions, empowering households and businesses across 50+ countries.

On March 25, TSUN launched SolarTrunk/PowerTrunk in Germany, and MX3000D in France. With the 3 new products, TSUN is heading towards a new generation of home solar solutions.

SolarTrunk and PowerTrunk

SolarTrunk and PowerTrunk are the latest advancement of balcony storage systems which make use of sustainable energy and significantly lower household electricity bills. With bidirectional charge and discharge, SolarTrunk and PowerTrunk can apply dynamic tariff or time of use tariff. Additionally, SolarTrunk has maximum 4 MPPT 2,800W input.

Both products are all-in-one design with battery, built-in hybrid microinverter, and BMS. The Plug & Play design makes installation as simple as building blocks. No electrician is needed. Users can DIY them on balconies, gardens, garages, etc.

SolarTrunk and PowerTrunk have robust performance. With high-rate LiFePO₄ battery cells, they support 1C charge and discharge. Each unit is 2 kWh and is stackable up to 10 kWh, giving users a flexible configuration.

Users can achieve zero-export with TSUN Smart app and smart meter as they ensure real-time monitoring and dynamic output adjustments.

Apart from daily energy storage, SolarTrunk and PowerTrunk can function as emergency power supply during outages or portable powerbank for outdoor use. They offer 2,000W AC output and 2 Type-C and USB ports. They are IP65 ingress protected and operate from -20°C~+55°C.

MX3000D

Engineered for both residential rooftops and small commercial solar applications, MX3000D microinverter sets a new benchmark in performance, scalability, and safety.

MX3000D supports up to 3,300W output, connecting with up to six high-power solar panels (700W+ each). It offers three versatile wiring options—Balcony, Daisy Chain (VDE EMC certified), and Trunk Cable—enabling quick, Plug & Play installation. With Daisy Chain and Trunk configurations, users can effortlessly scale their systems from 3,000W to 9,000W to meet growing energy needs.

Unlike traditional string inverters, the MX3000D operates at safe low voltage (≤60V), eliminating the need for additional safety components such as RSD, AFCI, or DC Box.

For seamless system monitoring, it features integrated RS485 and Wi-Fi, with optional 4G connectivity for stable performance even in areas with limited internet access.

Interested? Reach us at: sales@tsun-ess.com | +86 512 66186028

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669698/MSU____2__202504011_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsun-unveils-all-in-one-micro-storage-systems-solartrunk-and-powertrunk-and-no1-powerful-microinverter-mx3000d-302434202.html

