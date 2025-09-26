VAPORESSO Unveils ARMOUR ULTRA to Break Through the Boundaries of Box Mod with Next-Level Power

PARIS, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 10th anniversary of innovation, VAPORESSO has launched the ARMOUR ULTRA, a groundbreaking DTL device that pushes the limits of traditional Box Mods. Positioned as the world's first "Ultra Mod," it combines a compact form with record-breaking battery life, rugged protection, and superior performance, setting a bold new standard for power and reliability.

The Smallest 5500mAh, Ultra Redefined as Ultimate Longevity

Powered by a 5500mAh mega battery, ARMOUR ULTRA delivers the world's longest-lasting built-in DTL performance — approximately the power of two 18650 batteries. It not only delivers long-lasting battery life, but is also 25% smaller and lighter than ARMOUR S. With the smallest size and largest built-in battery in its class, it's a sleek design you can rely on anywhere. One charge keeps customers going for up to 3 days. Whether for daily commutes or outdoor adventures, it's the reliable companion anytime, anywhere.

Quad-Proof, Ultra Redefined as Extreme Durability

Complementing its long-lasting performance, the ARMOUR ULTRA is built for resilience in real-world conditions as well. It carries IP68 and IP69K certifications, meaning it is fully dustproof, water-resistant and resistant to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. It also passes the MIL-STD-810H military drop-test standard, withstanding drops of up to 1.2 meters. These credentials make the ARMOUR ULTRA ready for outdoor adventures, extreme weather, or even workplace challenges where ordinary devices would probably fail. In addition, reinforcements such as a top-fill anti-leak design, atomizer guard, USB protection cover, and sealed buttons further ensure that the device remains reliable wherever it goes.

GTi with Dual Mesh, Ultra Redefined as Flavor Consistency

Powered by the upgraded GTi Dual Mesh coils, ARMOUR ULTRA extends coil lifespan by 30% while delivering richer vapor and more defined flavor layers. The dual-airflow structure with expanded inlets provides a strong, direct taste and reduces noise for a smoother draw. Further enhanced by the AXON Chip's Boost Mode, flavor output becomes more powerful and consistent, achieving 25% greater stability compared to Pulse Mode.

With the ARMOUR ULTRA, VAPORESSO establishes a new benchmark for box mods, delivering unmatched endurance, military-grade resilience, and high-performance vaping in a compact design. This launch reinforces the brand's decade-long commitment to innovation and its vision to push the boundaries of technology and design for vapers worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.vaporesso.com/series-product/armour-series/armour-ultra

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781880/image.jpg

