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VikingCloud and Fiserv Expand Strategic Partnership to Deliver Cyber Risk Defense to Merchants

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20 ottobre 2026 | 15.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Multi-Year Agreement Extends Merchant Cybersecurity Protection Across North America and EMEA

CHICAGO and DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VikingCloud, a cybersecurity and compliance company utilized by more than four million businesses worldwide, today announced a multi-year agreement with Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, to help businesses strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and simplify PCI compliance.

Beginning in early 2027, Fiserv will offer VikingCloud Cyber Risk Defense, an award-winning solution designed to help businesses identify, understand, and reduce cybersecurity risk through continuous monitoring and actionable guidance. 

"Business owners shouldn't have to become cybersecurity experts to protect what they've built," said Mark Brady, Chief Executive Officer at VikingCloud. "They've told us what they need: protection that works in the background, plain-language guidance on what to fix first, and peace of mind if something goes wrong. Together with Fiserv, we're giving merchants cybersecurity that simply works, so they can get back to running their business."

Cyber Risk Defense, named Best Securit y  Compliance Solution at the 2026 teissAwards, helps protect merchants against common attacks, including phishing, ransomware, and business impersonation. The solution features a Security Score that combines VikingCloud's patented risk scoring with Mastercard's cyber risk intelligence, giving merchants a simple A-to-F grade that turns complex risk into something any owner can understand.

Every enrolled merchant gets measurable value from day one, including built-in cyber insurance. Merchants who choose to take a few simple steps unlock even more protection. The solution's modular architecture also provides flexibility for larger commercial and mid-market organizations seeking more advanced cybersecurity capabilities.

"For small and mid-sized businesses, staying secure is now part of staying in business," said Lia Cao, Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise and Platforms, Fiserv. "By expanding our relationship with VikingCloud, we're helping merchants take a more proactive approach to cybersecurity with solutions that are simple to adopt, easy to understand, and designed to deliver continuous protection."

For more information on VikingCloud Cyber Risk Defense, visit https://www.vikingcloud.com/compliance-risk/cyber-risk-defense.

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud delivers cybersecurity and compliance solutions that simply work. Our expert-led approach combines proven technology and AI-driven insights with dedicated support, keeping businesses secure, audit-ready, and uninterrupted. VikingCloud is trusted by over 4 million business locations in 70+ countries to stop threats before they stop business, so they can work on what matters most. For more information, visit www.vikingcloud.com.

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