Western China fair signs deals worth $49.3 billion

CHENGDU, China, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 20th Western China International Fair, which began Sunday in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, has seen the signing of 416 investment projects totaling 354.3 billion yuan ($49.3 billion) in value, according to the organizing committee.

The five-day event attracted over 3,000 exhibitors, with a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters. The exhibitors come from 62 countries and regions and 27 domestic provincial-level administrative regions, including 61 Fortune Global 500 companies, according to the organizing committee.

All 12 provincial-level regions in western China are jointly presenting over 2,200 investment projects worth more than 3.7 trillion yuan under the "Invest in Western China" brand.

Chen Ping, director of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency's southwest China branch, said her office organized over a dozen Hungarian companies to showcase their products at Hungary's national pavilion, including wines, condiments, snacks, and cosmetics.

"China's western region has shown remarkable development momentum and strong market potential," she said. "We look forward to further expanding the market for Hungary's high-quality products through the fair."

On May 25, the signing and launching ceremony of the 15th Western China International Sourcing Fair was held at the Western China International Expo City. With the theme "Deepen Reform for More Momentum, Expand Openness for Greater Growth", the event invited government representatives from over 60 countries and regions, including the United States, Australia, Spain, Uruguay, Thailand, and Iceland, as well as representatives from embassies and consulates in China, overseas business associations, multinational corporations, and leading enterprises. More than 30 projects were signed on-site, with a total intended procurement amount of nearly 7 billion yuan, covering areas such as new energy, energy storage projects, and agricultural and sideline products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697614/Western_China_fair_signs_deals_worth__49_3_billion.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire