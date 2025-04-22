circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Martedì 22 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:53
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Wind-Inspired Xinjiang A Journey Through the Region's Natural Beauty and Culture

22 aprile 2025 | 09.45
LETTURA: 0 minuti

BEIJING, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet:

Have you ever felt the wind in Xinjiang? lt dances through the streets in spring, travels beside you in summer, paints golden landscapes in autumn, and whispers through the snow in winter. For millions of years, the wind has shaped this land-unrestrained, ever-changing, and full of stories. It carries the rhythm of Xinjiang: where resilience meets warmth, and tradition meets endless possibilities.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3yVBGPOzLM

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wind-inspired-xinjiang-a-journey-through-the-regions-natural-beauty-and-culture-302434212.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Turismo Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Papa Francesco, arcivescovo Delpini: "Ha sempre avuto attenzione per Milano" - Video
Papa Francesco, turisti sgomenti per la morte del Pontefice - Video del nostro inviato
News to go
Morto Papa Francesco, aveva 88 anni
"Francesco è tornato alla Casa del Padre", l'annuncio del Vaticano - Video
Papa Francesco è morto, a San Pietro i rintocchi delle campane in segno di lutto - Video
"E' morto Papa Francesco", l'annuncio in diretta su Raiuno - Video
Papa Francesco, stupore e incredulità tra i turisti per la morte del Pontefice - Video del nostro inviato
Papa Francesco, l'omaggio di Putin: "Difensore della giustizia" - Video
News to go
A Pasqua e ponti di primavera oltre 10 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Pasqua 2025 da record per agriturismo
News to go
Pasqua 'salata' per gli italiani, ecco quanto spenderanno
News to go
Oms: "C'è consenso su Accordo pandemie"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza