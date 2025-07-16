World Youth Skills Day 2025: Shanghai Electric Champions AI and Digital Skills with Global Innovation Tournament

Inspiring young talents to pioneer innovations in green technology, advanced manufacturing, and digital intelligence

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) recently officially launched the 2025 Digital Intelligence Technology Tournament (the "Tournament") to empower the long-term development of young talent fostered by embracing and leveraging AI and digital technologies. These concrete actions are in alignment with the theme of the 2025 World Youth Skills Day, celebrating the vital role of young people as catalysts for change with AI and digital skills adopted.

Aiming to inspire young professionals to push the boundaries of AI and digital innovation while driving the industry's digital and intelligent transformation, the Tournament—open to all Shanghai Electric employees worldwide since June 27— encourages the submission of digital tools and research papers. These contributions focus on optimizing and advancing existing technologies, fostering industry-wide digital and intelligent transformation, and promoting the growth of digital intelligence.

Shanghai Electric is committed to long-term employee development and talent empowerment. As an indication of this dedication, the company has implemented comprehensive training programs for all staff, spanning management, technical, professional, and skilled roles. In 2024, Shanghai Electric invested a total of 107.84 million yuan (USD 15.03 million) in staff training, covering 98.61 percent of employees, with an average of 3.4 training days per person.

The company has clearly defined competency requirements for each job level and role, including abilities, qualities, knowledge, and skills, aligning with targeted training courses offered through initiatives, such as the "AIK" curriculum and the "E-Academy" online platform.

In 2024, Shanghai Electric was officially recognized as a "Shanghai Training Base for Young and Middle-Aged Engineers." It also won the title of the "2024 Most Popular Employer Among Chinese University Students" by 51Job and received the "2024 Annual HR Pioneering Practice Award" from GHR.

In addition, developing high-value patents is essential for establishing a globally recognized center for science and technology innovation. In 2024, Shanghai Electric organized seminars focused on high-value patents, providing participants with a deeper understanding and promoting the development of high-quality intellectual property at the company. By the end of 2024, Shanghai Electric held 6,823 valid patents, including a cumulative total of 3,276 patents for invention.

The continuous talent development ecosystem built by Shanghai Electric is spearheading the deep dive into digital intelligence and accelerating transformation across the industry.

Shanghai Electric harnesses digital technologies to enhance the performance of energy equipment and reduce operating costs. By integrating IoT and AI, the company proactively predicts and addresses potential issues in wind power equipment, significantly boosting maintenance efficiency and ensuring more reliable operations.

Additionally, digital intelligence streamlines production and management processes through the seamless integration of AI, IoT, and blockchain technologies across R&D, production, and management, further advancing smart manufacturing upgrades.

To learn more about Shanghai Electric's initiatives in talent development, please visit https://www.shanghai-electric.com/listed_en/upload/resources/file/2025/05/19//111560.pdf.

