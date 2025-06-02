WYBOT BRINGS WORLD'S FIRST ECO-SMART POOL CLEANING ROBOTS TO EMEA

With eco-friendly solar charging and advanced AI, WYBOT revolutionizes pool cleaning with S2 Solar and S2 Solar Vision Robotic Pool Cleaners

LYON, France, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOT, a global leader in robotic pool cleaning and maintenance solutions, today announced the availability of its groundbreaking WYBOT S2 Solar and S2 Solar Vision Robotic Pool Cleaners in the EMEA region. This launch marks a significant step forward in sustainable pool care, merging advanced AI with eco-smart energy solutions to deliver an effortless, intelligent and environmentally responsible cleaning experience.

WYBOT S2 Solar Robotic Pool Cleaner

Designed with the future in mind, the WYBOT S2 Solar sets a new standard for autonomous pool maintenance. With an integrated solar-powered underwater docking station, the S2 Solar ensures continuous, self-sustaining operation, automatically recharging under sunlight and significantly reducing reliance on external energy sources. For additional reliability, traditional DC charging is also supported, ensuring uninterrupted performance even in less sunny conditions.

The Dual-Filtration System provides comprehensive debris capture, from leaves to the finest particles, making it ideal for pools of all shapes, sizes and surface types. Users can seamlessly manage and monitor the robot through the WYBOT App, which leverages cloud-based intelligence and underwater sonar communication for real-time updates and advanced customization. Cleaning modes include Full, Floor, Wall, Waterline-only, Wall & Floor, Turbo and Eco, offering cleaning precision for every need.

WYBOT S2 Solar Vision Robotic Pool Cleaner

Accompanying the WYBOT S2 Solar is the feature-rich WYBOT S2 Solar Vision. Building on the sustainable design of the S2 Solar, the S2 Solar Vision introduces Industry-First AI Debris Detection—a revolutionary smart camera system that uses artificial intelligence to visually identify debris and optimize cleaning paths. In AI VISION Mode, this enables cleaning up to 20x faster than conventional methods.

The S2 Solar Vision also brings with it an Enhanced Scheduled Cleaning feature that allows users to set weekly cleaning schedules powered by AI Vision Mode for maximum efficiency. Once the schedule is set, the robot automatically begins cleaning at preset times, intelligently navigating the pool floor for targeted and highly efficient operation.

"WYBOT's mission is to simplify pool care through automation, intelligence and sustainability," said Vincent Quéré, General Manager, EMEA at WYBOT. "With the S2 Solar series, we're broadening our portfolio in EMEA and giving pool owners smarter ways to maintain their pools while making a real difference in energy use and environmental impact."

Pricing and Availability

The discounted WYBOT S2 Solar (currently €1599, normally €1799) and S2 Solar Vision (€1799, normally €1999) are now available for pre-order in EMEA at https://www.eu.wybotpool.com, with shipping to begin in early June. The first 40 customers who order will also receive a free WYBOT Hyson 100 Handheld Pool Vacuum. Images and video can be found here.

About WYBOTWYBOT is a global leader in innovative pool maintenance solutions, dedicated to transforming pool cleaning into an effortless and intelligent experience. Known for its cutting-edge technology and design excellence, the company is a 2025 CES Best of Innovation Award Honoree. WYBOT has also earned international acclaim, including the 2024 French Design Award, 2024 New York Design Award, and 2024 Paris Design Award, recognizing the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design.

WYBOT continues to set new benchmarks in robotic pool cleaning, driven by a vision to simplify pool ownership and enhance the user experience. Stay updated on WYBOT's latest innovations by following us on social media: Instagram: @WYBOT_Europe, Twitter (X): @WYBOT_official, Facebook: WYBOT Europe. For more information, visit https://www.eu.wybotpool.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699104/WYBOTICS_INC_S2_Solar.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699105/WYBOTICS_INC_S2_Solar_Vision.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590430/WYBOT_2_Logo_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire