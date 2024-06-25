Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Yaber Unveils Projector T2/T2 Plus: The Ultimate Portable Projector for Outdoor Entertainment

25 giugno 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, announces the global launch of the Projector T2/T2 Plus. This innovative, battery-powered portable projector features native 1080P resolution and superior audio quality, achieved through a close partnership with JBL. With built-in batteries, the T2 Series are perfect for movie marathons, camping trips, and outdoor gatherings.

The T2/T2 Plus projector series features 450 ANSI Lumens of brightness and native 1080P resolution, delivering clear and detailed images. Intelligent auto-correction technologies ensure seamless operation without manual adjustments. Moreover, equipped with dual JBL speakers and Dolby Audio support, the T2/T2 Plus projectors provide a balanced and immersive sound experience.

The T2 Series supports up to 2.5 hours of video playback or 18 hours of Bluetooth-connected music. The projector includes a functional handle for portability and stability as a stand. It can tilt the projector up to 15° for extra projection range. The T2 Plus is bundled with a Google TV Dongle and remote control that supports Google Assistant, to access over 7,000+ apps. The T2 is an online exclusive with options to add-on purchase the dongle.

Availability and Pricing

The Yaber T2/T2 Plus will debut in the US market on June 25, 2024 (EST), with global availability to follow. The Yaber T2 starts at USD 299 while the Yaber T2 Plus starts at USD 349. Prices may vary by time and country.

To purchase the Yaber T2, visit the Amazon US store, where exclusive customization activities and discounts are available. To purchase the Yaber T2 plus, visit the Yaber official website (www.yaber.com) or nearby physical stores.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For more information, visit www.yaber.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447211/Yaber_Projector_T2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-unveils-projector-t2t2-plus-the-ultimate-portable-projector-for-outdoor-entertainment-302181555.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza superior audio quality Yaber Unveils Projector T2 entertainment entertainment projectors
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care
News to go
Scioperi, nel 2023 proclamate 1.649 astensioni
News to go
Tax free shopping, come funziona
News to go
Siccità, è emergenza al Sud
News to go
Transizione energetica, i Paesi più virtuosi
News to go
Procedura d'infrazione, cosa succede e cosa si rischia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza