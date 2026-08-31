YFORE Unveils Multi-Scenario UWB Radar Sensing for Next-Gen Vehicles

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tier-1 automotive supplier YFORE Technology showcased its advanced Ultra-Wideband (UWB) radar sensing portfolio and expanded multi-scenario applications at its Suwanee, Georgia facility. Powered by proprietary high-precision algorithms, YFORE enables versatile multi-functionality from vehicle UWB hardware across in-cabin safety, vehicle access, and automated parking.

Full-Coverage In-Cabin Life Protection

Unaffected by optical line-of-sight limitations, YFORE's UWB In-Cabin Monitoring System utilizes high-penetration pulse signals to detect subtle micro-breathing for Child Presence Detection (CPD). With a life-detection rate exceeding 99% and signal leakage through windows kept under 20 cm, the system reliably prevents false triggers while meeting Euro NCAP safety standards (<13s response time). In parallel, the UWB Occupant Detection System determines multi-target spatial coordinates to report exact passenger counts for emergency eCall response. YFORE also showcased its Occupant & Driver Monitoring System (ODMS), which fuses radar with smart vision mirrors to eliminate visual blind spots behind seats.

Smart Interaction & Vehicle Sentry Security

The portfolio expands UWB radar capabilities to vehicle exterior scenarios:

Seamless Bumper-Integrated Parking Assistance

The UWB Parking Assistance System accurately identifies parallel, perpendicular, and angled parking spaces while detecting low-profile obstacles and filtering ground clutter. Operating invisibly behind bumper panels, it enables a clean, sensor-cutout-free vehicle exterior without relying on conventional ultrasonic sensors.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Sensing systems. With operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

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