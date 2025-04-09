Ypsomed and Sidekick Health launch a collaborative digital health solution for obesity management

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ypsomed and Sidekick Health are launching an integrated digital health solution to better support people with obesity. Ypsomed's autoinjectors seamlessly integrate into Sidekick's digital health and chronic condition support app to help patients using GLP-1-based injectable therapies manage their treatment more effectively.

In this digital health solution the SmartPilot, an intelligent add-on for YpsoMate autoinjectors, is paired with the Sidekick app. This allows users, medical professionals, and pharma companies to see real-time injection data on time and date, duration, and correctness of administration, while simultaneously supporting users with wrap-around disease education and selfcare support.

The challenge of obesity: support for a complex chronic conditionObesity is a complex, multifaceted chronic condition that demands holistic care and affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Despite the transformative potential of GLP-1 therapies, many patients struggle with selfcare-management. They face challenges such as managing side effects, understanding their condition, and adhering to medication titration schedules. As a result, many fail to reach their therapeutic potential, which limits the effectiveness of GLP-1 therapies.

A tailored digital solution for obesity managementBy improving adherence and persistence, this integrated solution aims to unlock the full health potential of GLP-1 therapies, including sustained weight loss, and reductions in cardiovascular and metabolic risks.

Key features include:

The solution offers a robust technical platform for pharmaceutical companies to deliver an enhanced patient experience by integrating therapy and injection procedures while supporting patient behavior tracking. Ypsomed's smart devices collect real-time adherence data, generating high-quality real-world data to optimise therapy.

"This collaboration with Sidekick Health enables us to empower patients with knowledge, real-time insights and smarter therapy management, improving long-term health outcomes. By connecting our smart injection devices, real-time data can be collected to track therapy. This allows our pharma customers to continually improve the treatment of obesity," said Ulrike Bauer, Chief Business Officer of Ypsomed Delivery Systems.

"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to leveraging technology to address critical gaps in chronic condition management. Our partnership with Ypsomed underscores our shared commitment to transforming the treatment journey for people with obesity and enhancing patient outcomes," said Dr. Tryggvi Thorgeirsson, CEO of Sidekick Health.

For more details on this collaboration and how digital health enhances the management of chronic conditions, visit https://yds.ypsomed.com/en/digital-health/therapy-management.html.

Sidekick HealthSidekick Health is a digital health and therapeutics innovator founded by two passionate medical doctors on a mission to improve the health of humanity. ‍Sidekick provides a uniquely wide range of digital health programs (including oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic, inflammatory, and other chronic conditions), engaging and empowering people to make positive changes, and improve their health outcomes and quality of life. Sidekick works with health insurers, including leading national US health plans, and pharmaceutical companies, including half of the 10 leading Life Sciences companies, to improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency, and lower the cost of care. To learn more, visit www.sidekickhealth.com.

