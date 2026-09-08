Yutong Launches T14 Premium Coach in Europe

New model combines comfort, economy, intelligence and powerful performance to elevate the long-distance travel experience and expand the T-Series lineup

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong has launched the T14, a premium tourist coach designed for the European market. The new diesel-powered model delivers upgrades in passenger comfort, operating economy, intelligent systems and powertrain performance, targeting the needs of long-distance travel while further expanding the Yutong T-Series product lineup to offer European customers a more comprehensive range of products and solutions.

The T14 pairs passenger-focused comfort features and a low-drag design with an intelligent cockpit and advanced driver assistance systems, all built on a foundation of a DAF engine, ZF air suspension and a Bosch steering system. The result is a balance of ride quality, operating efficiency, driving convenience and the power demands of diverse operating scenarios.

More Comfortable: Enhancing the Long-Distance Ride

The T14 features a smart dual-zone climate control system with independently regulated temperatures for the driver and passenger compartments. With a cooling capacity of 36,000 kcal and a heating capacity of 38,000 kcal, the system maintains a consistently comfortable interior in both freezing and scorching conditions.

Interior materials have been upgraded with eco-friendly, low-odor options, achieving an odor level of no higher than 2.5 at 40°C and no higher than 3.0 at 80°C. Paired with a fresh-air ventilation system, the cabin atmosphere remains crisp and clean throughout every journey.

Ergonomically designed seats offer enhanced support and body contouring to reduce fatigue on long trips. ZF air suspension and an automatic transmission effectively filter road vibrations and eliminate shift jolts, further improving the ride. Additionally, 26 premium speakers and a front-center 22-inch HD display create an immersive audiovisual experience, while amenities including a refrigerator, toilet, water dispenser and charging ports address the practical needs of long-distance travel.

More Economical: Reducing Operating Costs

On the economy front, the T14 employs an ECAS system that adjusts the body height automatically based on vehicle speed. Combined with electronic rear-view mirrors and a streamlined front-wall design, the drag coefficient is reduced by 20%. Building on this, the BlueCore intelligent fuel-saving system and electric fans further optimize energy consumption, delivering a fuel saving of 2% to 3%.

More Intelligent: Simplifying Driver Operations

The T14's driver zone features the Yutong intelligent cockpit system, equipped with a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 12.8-inch smart central control screen. The system supports full-vehicle 1080P HD monitoring, a 360-degree panoramic view, ambient lighting control, mobile phone connectivity with screen mirroring, and USB connectivity. It enables 20% more functions while reducing physical switches by 60%, lowering the complexity of driver operations.

The vehicle also comes equipped with a suite of intelligent driver assistance features, including ACC, LDWS, AEBS and ASR, providing technology-driven support for safe vehicle operation.

More Powerful: Adapting to Diverse Operating Scenarios

The T14 is powered by a DAF MX-13 series engine with a rated power of 350 kW and rated torque of 2,500 N•m, delivering robust performance. A Bosch steering system with a minimum turning diameter of no more than 21 meters ensures agile maneuverability, enabling the vehicle to handle the varied terrain of European roads, from mountain passes to coastal routes, and serve scenarios ranging from cross-border long-distance passenger transport to premium tourism.

Expanding the T-Series Lineup

Through its comprehensive upgrades in comfort, operating economy, intelligent systems and powertrain performance, the T14 further enriches the Yutong T-Series product lineup, providing European customers with a broader range of product options and solutions.

For more information about the Yutong T14 and the T-Series range, please visit https://en.yutong.com/products/T14Left.shtml.

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