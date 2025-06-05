Cellebrite to Acquire Corellium

Combination Delivers Unmatched Innovation in Arm-based Vulnerability and Malware Research, Smart Device DevSecOps and Mobile Pen Testing

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced its agreement to acquire Corellium, a leader in Arm-based virtualization software. This combination will set a new standard for digital investigations and the security of smart devices including iOS, Android, automotive systems and any Arm-based IoT device. Customers across public safety, defense, intelligence and private sectors will benefit from:

“Leading edge technology matters,” said Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite’s interim chief executive officer. “Corellium has built an industry-unique virtualization platform that will ultimately help Cellebrite customers secure both their communities and institutions. The power of this combination goes beyond their technology and includes the addition of some of the brightest minds in vulnerability research, malware analysis and security testing. We could not be more excited about adding the Corellium team to the Cellebrite family. The combination of our respective talent and IP changes the game in the efficient securing and analysis of all Arm-based devices which are pervasive across a vast range of applications from cloud to edge.”

“The combination of Cellebrite’s commitment to innovation and its focus on public safety and security made this the perfect home for our people and our technology,” said Chris Wade, Corellium’s founder and chief technology officer, who will join Cellebrite as chief technology officer. “With Cellebrite’s offerings, users have ‘blueprints’ — technical schematics of what is on a device. With the addition of Corellium’s technology, users will virtually walk through the device, explore every room and open every door safely and without altering a thing in a forensically sound manner. I am personally thrilled to join Tom’s team as the new chief technology officer and to work closely with the Cellebrite research and development team.”

“Arm is the world’s most pervasive computing platform, and as AI continues to transform markets and deliver new experiences, the safety and security of our devices has never been more critical,” said Mohamed Awad, SVP and GM, Infrastructure, Arm. “Corellium's innovative Arm-based virtualization solutions leverage the unique footprint Arm has from cloud to edge, and we value their contributions as part of the ecosystem building the future of computing on Arm.”

The acquisition of Corellium is expected to broaden Cellebrite’s TAM in both the public and private sectors. In the public sector, Corellium’s technology and talent will further enhance and broaden Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation Platform, while Corellium’s solution for mobile vulnerability research is expected to increase Cellebrite’s offerings for customers in the defense and intelligence sector. In the private sector, Corellium’s virtualization platform is expected to extend Cellebrite’s reach beyond eDiscovery and corporate investigation use cases through powerful virtualization solutions that enable development and security professionals to design the next generation of high-performance, secure mobile applications, IoT devices and automotive systems.

Cellebrite intends to acquire Corellium for an enterprise value of $170 million in cash with $20 million converted to equity at closing. Corellium securityholders will receive up to an additional $30 million in cash based on the achievement of certain performance milestones over the next two years. The deal is expected to close this summer, subject to approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and other customary closing conditions. Cellebrite plans to provide additional information about Corellium’s anticipated financial contribution after the transaction closes. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Corellium.

Finally, Cellebrite is approaching the conclusion of its thorough CEO search process. The Company expects and plans to announce the appointment of the permanent CEO in conjunction with or prior to the mid-August disclosure of its second quarter 2025 results.

About CellebriteCellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital investigations and intelligence gathering to accelerate justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite’s AI-powered Digital Investigation Platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies, and businesses rely on Cellebrite’s digital forensic and investigative solutions—available via cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments—to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

About CorelliumCorellium is the leader in Arm hypervisor virtualization, helping security and developer teams build, test, and secure software for mobile, automotive, and IoT devices using the power of virtual hardware. Over 500 organizations, governments, and security practitioners worldwide rely on Corellium’s virtualization solutions to enhance security testing and streamline DevOps. By providing highly performant, scalable, and precise virtual models, Corellium enables new capabilities not possible with physical hardware. Corellium previously raised $25M in a Series A round, led by Paladin Capital Group with participation from Cisco Investments.

