CGTN: China's Global Governance Initiative aims to inject greater stability into world governance

BEIJING, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China on Monday proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), another important public good that China has shared with the world to promote building a more just and reasonable global governance system.

The GGI marks the fourth landmark global initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping over the past several years, following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

"I look forward to working with all countries for a more just and equitable global governance system and advancing toward a community with a shared future for humanity," Chinese President Xi Jinping said upon putting forward the proposal during the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus" Meeting.

During the two-day SCO Summit in north China's Tianjin, where the organization held the largest summit in its 24-year history, attended by leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations, Xi has delivered two important speeches, expounding on the organization's growing international influence and appeal and urging the need to maintain international fairness and justice.

The Global Governance Initiative

Xi highlighted five principles of the GGI: adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions. "All countries, regardless of size, strength and wealth, are equal participants, decision-makers and beneficiaries in global governance," he noted.

Today, the world is confronted with increasingly complex and diverse challenges such as terrorism, the refugee crisis and transnational crime. While the historical trends of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit remain unchanged, the Cold War mentality, hegemonism and protectionism continue to haunt the world.

No country can be immune to these challenges. "History tells us that at difficult times, we must uphold our original commitment to peaceful coexistence, strengthen our confidence in win-win cooperation, advance in line with the trend of history, and thrive in keeping pace with the times," he said.

Amid shifting global landscapes, the SCO has been contributing to the improvement of global governance by promoting a new type of international relations grounded in mutual respect, fairness and win-win cooperation.

For years, China has advocated a vision of global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, and has contributed Chinese wisdom and public goods to solving the pressing problems now facing humanity.

From the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity to the proposals of the three global initiatives and the Belt and Road Initiative, China's ideas have illuminated the path forward as the world seeks sustainable and inclusive development.

Pooling SCO strength

Over the past 24 years, guided by the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for the diversity of civilizations, and the pursuit of common development, the SCO member states have shared opportunities, sought common development, and brought about groundbreaking and historic achievements.

The SCO was the first to take multilateral actions against the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism. The member states have foiled more than 1,400 terrorism- and extremism-related cases so far, helping anchor security across the region.

Through deepened cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, and by playing a constructive role in international and regional affairs, the SCO champions inclusiveness and mutual learning between civilizations and opposes hegemonism and power politics, thus becoming a proactive force for world peace and development.

Highlighting that the SCO has increasingly become a catalyst for the development and reform of the global governance system, Xi urged the SCO to step up, play a leading role and set an example in carrying out the GGI.

He vowed that China will readily share the opportunities of its vast market and continue to implement the action plan for high-quality development of economic and trade cooperation within the SCO family.

