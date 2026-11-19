AMSTERDAM, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world economy is proving more resilient than expected, but businesses face a more challenging environment in 2027 as high energy prices, renewed inflationary pressure, and higher-for-longer interest rates weigh on the outlook, according to Atradius’s latest Economic Research Department forecasts.

Atradius has revised its forecast for world GDP growth in 2026 upwards to 2.7%, 0.2 percentage points above its previous forecast. Growth has been supported by stronger than expected trade and investment, particularly on artificial intelligence. However, the forecast for 2027 has been revised down by 0.1 percentage points to 3.0%, reflecting a more difficult operating environment.

Energy is a major part of that changing picture. Atradius expects oil prices to remain above USD 100 per barrel for the next six months in its baseline scenario. Higher energy costs are expected to add to inflationary pressures, limiting the scope for monetary easing, and increasing the likelihood that interest rates remain higher for longer.

For businesses, the implications extend beyond slower economic growth. Corporate insolvencies are forecast to increase by 5% in 2026 before declining by 4% in 2027. While the expected fall next year would provide some relief, insolvency levels underline the continuing pressure on companies navigating higher costs, expensive financing and an uncertain trading environment.

Theo Smid, Senior Economist at Atradius, said: “We expect that companies will have increasingly adapted to the new environment with higher inflation and slightly tighter monetary policy stances. Together with the exit of some of the most vulnerable firms in recent years, this is expected to support a moderate decline in insolvencies.”

World trade has remained remarkably resilient, growing 5.4% year-on-year in the 12 months to August 2026. Atradius expects this strong growth to continue through 2027, supported by trade in AI-related goods and an easing of price pressures later in the forecast period.

Atradius expects the economic environment to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical and trade developments, making careful credit risk management particularly important as businesses enter 2027. Higher energy costs and tighter financial conditions will increasingly test companies’ ability to protect margins, manage liquidity, and withstand payment shocks.

Press contact: Pavel Gómez del Castillo | pavel.gomezdelcastillo@atradius.com

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