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GEEKBAR showcased its brand strength with a space capsule booth at ShishaMesse and Vaper Expo UK.

14 maggio 2026 | 05.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8-10, GEEKBAR appeared at both ShishaMesse in Frankfurt, Germany, and Vaper Expo UK in Birmingham，drawing attention with its futuristic "space capsule" themed booth. Designed with silver-white technological aesthetics, rocket-shaped display units, LED screens, product showcase areas, interactive experience zones, and business negotiation spaces, the booth created an immersive environment for adult users and channel partners, combining product experience with brand communication.

CTA

At the fair, GEEKBAR highlighted its new product, the SPARK. As a pod system device, the SPARK continues the brand’s strengths in product design and stable performance. It features a dynamic screen, an 800mAh battery, fast-charging capability, and a mesh coil heating core. Users can choose between pre-filled and refillable pods to suit different usage habits and scenarios.

GEEKBAR also showcased products from FASOUL, a brand it distributes, including the FASOUL Q1 PRO and FASOUL C2. The Q1 PRO is known for its lightweight design and dual-mode experience, while the C2 emphasizes quick preheating, smart display, and stable heating performance.

FASOUL has gained significant recognition in the Japanese market in recent years. Its Secondary Mode function helps improve the usage efficiency of each stick — enabling the same stick that has already been used once to be used again, thereby extending its usable value. This approach not only improves usage efficiency, but also helps reduce overall consumption costs, offering a more economical option for adult users.

Based on on-site feedback from the ShishaMesse and Vaper Expo UK, GEEKBAR once again demonstrated its popularity in the German market through its highly recognizable space capsule booth, mature product experience, and expanding channel influence. Moving forward, GEEKBAR will continue to adhere to compliant operations, focus on the needs of existing adult users, and drive product innovation, quality experience, and localized market cultivation, bringing more competitive products and brand value to its partners in Germany and Europe.

Nicotine is an addictive chemical. GEEKBAR products are intended for use by existing adult smokers and vapers only.

Contact: Ein Wu, ein.wu@geekvape.com

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire.

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