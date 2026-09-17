Virtune Lists Virtune Hyperliquid ETP on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Warsaw, September 17, 2026 - Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), marking its eighth listing in Poland.

Virtune is a Sweden-based digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) that has earned the trust of more than 160,000 investors across Europe. Since entering the Polish market in February 2026, Virtune has listed a total of eight crypto ETPs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange:

About Virtune Hyperliquid ETP

Virtune Hyperliquid ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product (ETP) designed to offer investors a secure and cost-effective way to gain exposure to Hyperliquid (HYPE). This is made possible through a transparent and physically-backed structure with institutional-level security.

Learn more on the product page: https://www.virtune.com/product/hyperliquid

Key information:

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is a blockchain built for fast and efficient trading without intermediaries. It is specifically tailored for derivatives trading and designed to offer a user experience similar to traditional crypto exchanges, but directly on the blockchain. The native crypto asset HYPE is used within the ecosystem for several functions, including paying fees, participating in governance, and creating incentives for liquidity and activity on the platform.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are delighted to expand our offering on the Warsaw Stock Exchange with the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP. Hyperliquid is a decentralized trading platform built to enable global, round-the-clock trading across a growing range of assets. HYPE is the platform’s own digital token and sits at the centre of its ecosystem. One of its distinguishing features is that part of the trading fees generated on the platform is used to purchase HYPE and permanently remove it from circulation. We believe this combination of growing platform activity and a well-designed economic model makes the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP a timely addition to our offering for Polish investors.”

Tomasz Wróbel, Country Manager for Poland at Virtune, adds:

“This marks the eighth crypto-asset-based product on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) and our second debut this September, following the Chainlink ETP launched on September 3, 2026. Despite the subdued sentiment surrounding cryptocurrencies, Virtune is not slowing down. We aim to enhance the offerings of brokerage houses and appeal to investors who are wary of using crypto exchanges directly. Investing via products listed on the stock exchange can mitigate such risks, and the range of available products is highly attractive today. Given its global popularity and trading volume, the crypto-asset market simply cannot be ignored."

Press ContactChristopher KockCEO, Virtune AB (Publ)christopher@virtune.com+46 70 073 45 64

About VirtuneVirtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (exchange-traded products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 23 ETPs with a total of USD 320 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

For more information, please visit www.virtune.com.

Marketing from Virtune AB. Investments in cryptocurrency-based instruments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice, and this material is not an investment recommendation. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. Before making an investment decision, please read the prospectus, KID, terms and other binding information concerning Virtune ETPs available at www.virtune.com to understand the risks and benefits associated with the investment. Prospectus approval does not constitute an endorsement of the ETPs.

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