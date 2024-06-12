Cerca nel sito
 
NetBet Casino joins forces with Playtech

12 giugno 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ROME, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy is excited to announce that it has joined forces with prominent iGaming provider Playtech, in a move that will see a range of unique Live Dealer games made available to players in the region.

Playtech’s status as an influential iGaming company has been recognised with numerous award wins and nominations. Most recently, this saw the company claim the title of Gaming Product of the Year at the 2023 American Gambling Awards.

As part of NetBet Italy’s partnership with Playtech, players can enjoy a series of excellent Live Dealer games - including Live Roulette, Live Blackjack, Live Baccarat - as well as other titles from the online casino provider.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We at NetBet aim to give our players access to a range of exciting titles - including Live Dealer games, which help bring the authenticity of a physical casino to players wherever they are. Playtech have a range of excellent titles for customers to enjoy, and this makes them a great fit for a positive and valuable relationship.”

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Playtech by visiting the official NetBet Italy website.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

