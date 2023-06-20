Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Education: The Promise of Hope for the World's Refugees

20 giugno 2023 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif Statement on World Refugee Day

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There were 108.4 million forcibly displaced people worldwide by the end of 2022. This includes 62.5 million internally displaced people, 35.3 million refugees, 5.4 million asylum seekers and an additional 5.2 million in need of international protection, according to recent analysis by UNHCR.

Today, more than 43 million of the world's forcibly displaced are children, up from 36 million in 2021.

As we mark World Refugee Day, ECW calls on leaders worldwide to make sure the rights of refugees enshrined in the 1951 Refugee Convention are honoured. These girls and boys – who have fled their beloved home-countries due to armed conflicts and persecution – are entitled to protection and basic services, not the least a continuation of their education. With access to safe, inclusive, quality learning opportunities, there is Hope Away From Home.

Hope away from home means the safety of the classroom, the kindness of caring and well-trained teachers, the nourishment of a school lunch, and the dignity to learn, grow and thrive. Their experiences have made them resilient, but the scars remain. With mental health and psychosocial services within their educational pathway, they can and will reach their full potential in the most astounding ways.

With strategic partners like UNHCR, Education Cannot Wait is dedicated to ensuring that refugee girls and boys are able to access safe learning environments. In places like Chad, this means refugee girls like Hawa are learning to read and write with support from the Government, which has taken broad strides in including refugees into the national education system.

We will not get there alone. It will take close to US$4.85 billion annually to provide education for the world's refugees. As we rethink our priorities and combine efforts to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, we must connect donors, the private sector, philanthropic foundations and other innovative financing modalities to bridge this gap.

As the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies, Education Cannot Wait was created to follow and find those left furthest behind – refugees on the move – and support the delivery of a quality education. With a total of US$1.5 billion in financing over the next four years, we will reach 20 million children and adolescents with quality, holistic education.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102341/Education_Cannot_Wait.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/education-the-promise-of-hope-for-the-worlds-refugees-301851485.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Altro Politica_E_PA World Refugee day Hope education Yasmine Sherif Statement
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza