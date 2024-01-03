Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Gennaio 2024
11:29
comunicato stampa

Educational Innovation Through AI: Cognizant Signs Multi-Year Contract with Cambridge University Press & Assessment

03 gennaio 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Renewed five-year relationship will see Cognizant and Cambridge drive digital transformation and leverage AI technology

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) has signed a multi-year contract with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) with the goal of improving operational effectiveness, maintaining exam results integrity and staying competitive in the evolving education sector. Under the agreement, Cognizant will continue to provide application development and support services to Cambridge.

The agreement comes as Cambridge addresses the growing desire for digital engagement and innovative products that effectively meet the needs of learners, teachers, and researchers. In response to this demand, Cambridge and Cognizant will drive digital transformation, transition to a product-centric approach and leverage AI technology.

Cambridge is a leader in assessment, education, research and academic publishing. As part of the University of Cambridge, this connection gives the organisation a depth of experience in research, academic publishing, national education systems, international education, and English language learning.

The renewed relationship is designed to help Cambridge to deliver accurate exam results and better learning outcomes to millions of learners around the world and will help Cambridge to use generative AI technologies to deliver productivity improvements and an exceptional learning experience for millions of learners.

"We are delighted to be continuing our work with Cambridge University Press & Assessment to deliver an innovative digital approach to education," said Rohit Gupta, UK&I Managing Director at Cognizant. "Cambridge is one of the world's most renowned and admired institutions, in a sector where cutting-edge technologies such as AI show enormous potential. Through this collaboration we hope to positively impact millions of learners across the globe," he continued.

"Cognizant is an excellent provider to support us with the next phase of our digital transformation," said Mark Maddocks, Chief Information Officer at Cambridge University Press & Assessment. "The team have a deep understanding of our priorities and roadmap. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and strengthening our leading position as the world of education and learning changes."

About Cambridge University Press & Assessment Cambridge University Press & Assessment is a world-leader in assessment, education, research and academic publishing.

Part of the University of Cambridge, it shares its mission 'to contribute to society through the pursuit of education, learning and research at the highest international levels of excellence'. Through its products and services, it informs action around some of the world's most pressing challenges, including climate change. It helps people across the world to realise their potential, benefiting society and the planet.

Find out more at www.cambridge.org.

About Cognizant Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

EMEA / APAC / Americas:

India:

Christina Schneider

Rashmi Vasisht

christina.schneider@cognizant.com 

rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/educational-innovation-through-ai-cognizant-signs-multi-year-contract-with-cambridge-university-press--assessment-302023822.html

