ACTO APPOINTS FORMER J&J PRESIDENT TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lori Tierney Brings Vast Expertise and Experience to Help ACTO Lead the Life Sciences Industry Towards an AI-First Future

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO, the AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform built specifically for life sciences, today announced the appointment of Lori Tierney to its Board of Directors. A respected industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience bringing life-changing therapies to market, Tierney joins ACTO at a pivotal moment in its mission to redefine customer engagement through AI.

Tierney most recently served as President of Johnson & Johnson Vision and brings a wealth of experience from senior global and regional leadership roles at J&J MedTech and Mentor Aesthetics Specialty Surgery. Her career spans high-impact commercial leadership positions at AstraZeneca, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and Centocor, where she successfully led large-scale teams across global, strategic, and in-line marketing and sales. With a proven track record overseeing commercial operations supporting over 10,000 customer-facing professionals, and a deep-rooted commitment to customer-centric innovation in life sciences, Tierney is exceptionally well positioned to support ACTO's mission of pioneering an AI-first future for the industry.

With a patient-first mindset and a proven record of transformative leadership, Tierney will play a key role in helping ACTO scale its AI-first platform and expand its impact across brand, sales, medical affairs, patient support, and market access functions. Her appointment comes at a time when the life sciences industry is under mounting pressure to drive both top-line growth and operational efficiency—making the shift to AI-powered strategies more urgent than ever in an increasingly dynamic commercial landscape.

"I've had the privilege of working across every facet of commercial strategy—from launching brands and building field teams to improving market access," said Tierney. "The way our industry interacts with healthcare professionals, patients, and payors is undergoing seismic change. AI is not a luxury—it's essential. ACTO is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, and I'm honored to support its mission to enable the people and organizations who bring critical medical knowledge to the world—driving progress in healthcare and better outcomes for patients."

ACTO's Intelligent Field Excellence platform empowers life sciences companies to equip their field professionals with AI-driven tools that foster confidence, competence, and credibility when engaging with healthcare providers. It also delivers real-time insights to senior leaders, enabling smarter decision-making and continuous improvement in commercial execution.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lori to our Board," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "She brings the voice of the industry, a wealth of experience, and a bold vision that will be instrumental as we lead the charge toward an AI-first future in life sciences. Lori embodies the values and ambition that define ACTO, and her guidance will help us accelerate the industry's AI evolution."

Visit www.acto.com, or follow ACTO on LinkedIn for the latest company announcements and news.

About ACTOACTO provides an AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform built for life sciences that helps Sales, Marketing, and Medical teams improve customer engagement and brand performance by turning field professionals into "Masters of the Message" who engage HCPs and their support teams with authority and impact. With ACTO, biopharma companies can ensure field professionals are always competent, confident, and credible, delivering the right message to HCPs, while providing senior leaders and frontline managers with the insight they need to drive continuous field force effectiveness. As a validated platform compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and SOC 2 Type II certified, ACTO is the trusted partner for intelligent field excellence in the Life Sciences industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681980/ACTO_Technologies__Inc__ACTO_APPOINTS_FORMER_J_J_PRESIDENT_TO_IT.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681981/ACTO_Technologies__Inc__ACTO_APPOINTS_FORMER_J_J_PRESIDENT_TO_IT.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire