PARIS, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajax says goodbye to Godts with a classy message in Paris:THE FUTURE BELONGS TO YOUNG GODTS.

Yesterday, It was announced that Mika Godts is leaving Ajax for Paris Saint-Germain. The winger came through the Ajax academy and now leaves the club for an Eredivisie season record deal of €55 million euros.

Ajax gave Godts a classy send-off, unveiling a giant banner in the heart of Paris. With the gesture, the club wished him all the best in Paris while making one thing crystal clear: youth is the future - a philosophy Ajax has embodied for over 125 years.

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