Ampace to Highlight Safety and Space Efficiency in UPS Battery Solutions at Data Centre World Paris 2026

PARIS, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a global provider of lithium-ion battery solutions, will showcase its PU200 UPS battery solution at Data Centre World Paris 2026, taking place November 18–19 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. With a comprehensive portfolio of battery technologies and solutions for AI data centers (AIDC), Ampace supports critical power infrastructure needs, from battery cells to integrated backup power systems. At Hall 5, Booth M65, the company will present the PU200's safety features and compact design for data center backup power applications.

As AI adoption accelerates across Europe, higher-density computing environments are placing greater demands on critical power infrastructure. For data center operators, planning backup power involves balancing reliable performance, battery system safety and the efficient use of available space. These considerations are shaping the evaluation of UPS battery solutions for data center applications.

Safety from Cell to System

For European data center operators, battery safety is a key consideration in maintaining resilient, mission-critical infrastructure. The PU200 combines semi-solid-state battery technology with module-level and cabinet-level fire protection. These features bring together cell technology and protection at multiple levels of the battery system, making safety a central consideration in its design.

For operators evaluating lithium-ion batteries for critical backup applications, both cell characteristics and system-level protection are relevant considerations. The PU200 incorporates these elements within its UPS battery solution for data center applications.

High-Power Backup in a Compact Footprint

The PU200 combines high-rate discharge capability with a compact cabinet design. With a power output of 462 kW/cabinet, it is designed to support high-power backup requirements while making efficient use of space allocated to UPS batteries.

For operators planning high-density facilities, this combination can help address the challenge of accommodating backup power infrastructure within constrained layouts. A quick-detachable battery management system also helps simplify servicing. The solution supports installation in both traditional and modular data center configurations, providing options for different facility layouts.

Through its participation in Data Centre World Paris 2026, Ampace looks forward to exchanging insights with data center operators, infrastructure partners and industry experts on safety and space efficiency in data center backup power.

Visit Ampace at Hall 5, Booth M65, to learn more about the PU200 and discuss data center backup power requirements.

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