Angelaligner Will Appeal Chinese Court Decision about Premolar Extraction Solution, Which Has No Impact on Customers

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) ("Angel") http://www.angelaligner.com said today that it will appeal the August 10 first-instance judgment by the Jinan Intermediate People's Court (Jinan City, China) that directed Angel's Chinese subsidiaries to stop using the masterForce biomechanics simulation system and the ATreat digital diagnosis and design system to generate A7 and A7 Speed premolar extraction solutions.

The preliminary decision, which applies only in China, has not taken effect and, therefore, has not impacted the company's customers or patients. The court's ruling would take effect if Angel's appeal is unsuccessful.

Angel is confident that the A7 Premolar Extraction Solution does not infringe any valid patent. The Company has won several patent disputes against the Plaintiff in various jurisdictions around the world and strongly advocates for fair competition in the aligner and scanner market.

"The court's decision is limited to China. Even in China, there is no immediate impact on our customers," said Fox Hu, CEO of Angel. "We feel very good about growth in orthodontist support for our professional solutions around the world. We feel confident about winning this appeal against our competitor, given we've won a series of similar cases."

On May 12, 2026, the Local Division Düsseldorf (Germany) of the Unified Patent Court issued a preliminary ruling expressly rejecting the Plaintiff's request for a preliminary injunction requiring Angel to cease using the A7 Premolar Extraction Solution. The Plaintiff did not appeal the ruling, which is now final. The European patent at issue and the Chinese patent at issue in the Jinan case belong to the same patent family.

On June 26, 2026, the Zhengzhou Intermediate People's Court of China rendered two first-instance judgments in two disputes over patent infringement brought by the Plaintiff against Angel, dismissing all the Plaintiff's claims. The Plaintiff has appealed the judgments.

Angel respects intellectual property and has a history of innovation in its 20-plus years in business. Some of the best orthodontists in the world, including even from competitors, consider Angel a leader in the treatment of complex orthodontic cases. Some competitors are even following in our footsteps, including our angelButton™ and A6 Mandibular Advancement System.

Angel has a market capitalization of $2 billion, strong profitability, a solid balance sheet, and a global team of caring professionals. This allows Angel to be a fortress of a long-term partner to orthodontists to create extraordinary clinical outcomes.

The Chinese case is part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) ("Plaintiff") against Angel that alleges patent infringement, which Angel denies. For additional information, please go to: https://www.angelaligner.com/legal-proceedings/

About Angelalign Technology Inc.Founded in 2003 and celebrating over 2 million smiles worldwide, Angelalign Technology Inc. (HK:6699) (Angel Aligner) provides digital technology-driven clear aligner products and services to meet the needs of dental professionals and patients worldwide. The Company's innovative portfolio — including the KiD aligner system, angelButton, A6 Mandibular Advancement, angelHook, and the iOrtho™ digital planning platform — reflects 23+ years of clinical innovation and a mission to deliver Complexity with Confidence for orthodontists and their patients. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021, Angelalign launched its global expansion strategy in 2023, with products and services now reaching over 60 countries and regions. Angel Aligner entered the North American market three years ago and is expanding rapidly, including with a new 52,000 sq. ft. U.S. manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.angelaligner.com

Media Contact:Sue Kolbsue.kolb@angelaligner.com

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