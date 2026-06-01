ANUA NAMES KENDALL JENNER AS FIRST-EVER GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

The Korean skincare brand debuts a global campaign, built around the PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anua, the Korean skincare brand that has taken U.S. beauty retail by storm, today announces Kendall Jenner as its first global brand ambassador. Alongside the announcement, Anua is launching a worldwide campaign centered on its PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray featuring Jenner.

The timing reflects how far Anua has come in the American market. In 2024, the brand was named TikTok Shop's #1 Beauty Brand, achieving the top single-brand revenue on TikTok Shop U.S., and earned Amazon Top Brand recognition for sales performance across the platform in both 2024 and 2025. During Amazon Prime Day U.S. in July 2024, Anua ranked #1 in its category, with sales increasing 537% year over year. By 2025, the brand had surpassed $500 million in global revenue, with the U.S. as its largest market, and had sold more than 40 million units worldwide across 160 countries. Today, Anua is sold in more than 20,000 retail doors across the U.S., underscoring its rapid expansion from digital discovery to nationwide retail presence.

Jenner has been open about her straightforward, consistent skincare routines. That mindset aligns closely with how Anua approaches skincare: formulations that are gentle on the skin barrier, ingredient-focused, and built for real results. The campaign brings that connection to life through the PDRN Spray that is part of her daily routine.

"I first discovered the double cleanser, and it has changed my skin. I also love their Azelaic green serum and PDRN which gives me a dewy glow. I am big fan ofthe products," said Kendall Jenner.

PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray, a capsule mist formulated with 2,000ppm of PDRN (Salmon DNA) and Hyaluronic Acid. The spray delivers immediate hydration and a dewy, glass-skin finish without residue or heaviness. An ultra-fine oil-capsule mist, it absorbs quickly, works over or under makeup, and has been clinically shown to improve skin hydration by 30.754% while temporarily reducing skin surface temperature. Suitable for all skin types and non-comedogenic, it was designed for everyday use in any setting.

Launching June 1, 2026 across global digital and social platforms, the campaign gives audiences a look at how Jenner uses the spray in her daily routine, from morning prep through travel and on-set touch-ups. Content will run across Anua's channels and Jenner's platforms as part of a multi-year partnership that includes global campaigns and product launches.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kendall Jenner, a true global icon. Her minimalist and intuitive lifestyle seamlessly aligns with Anua's 'trend meets trust' philosophy, and we look forward to sharing this shared vision with a wider global audience," said Yi Seonhyeong, CEO of The Founders, Inc.

To celebrate the launch, Anua will bring "Dew On The Go" to life with an immersive pop-up experience in New York City's Soho neighborhood. Located at 21 Greene Street offering public access from June 6–7. Inspired by the ease and romance of a European summer escape, the pop-up will invite guests to discover the products and brand Kendall uses to achieve her dewy skin. Guests will experience Anua through a series of sensorial, photo-worthy touchpoints, including a mist reception, product discovery moments, a photo booth, a "Dew Fountain," a Dew Café, and a gift shop experience.

About Anua:Founded in 2019 by The Founders (Co-CEOs Seonhyeong Lee and Changju Lee), Anua is a Korean skincare brand built around targeted solutions for a wide range of skin concerns. Each product draws on carefully selected natural and dermatological ingredients, designed to deliver visible results across all skin types. The brand's formulations are anchored in ingredients such as heartleaf, peach, PDRN, and rice ceramide, developed with a focus on barrier health, efficacy, and accessibility.

Since entering the U.S. in 2022, Anua has grown more than 200% annually and surpassed $500 million in global retail sales in 2025. The brand is sold at Ulta Beauty nationwide, on Amazon, and at anua.com, with ongoing expansion into Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

Instagram: @anua_global | TikTok: @anua_global | Website: anua.com

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