Bybit Launches Bybit.eu, a Fully MiCAR-Compliant Platform for Europe's Crypto Users

VIENNA, Austria, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the official launch of the Bybit.eu website, a dedicated platform designed exclusively for users in the European Economic Area (EEA). Operated by Bybit EU GmbH, a fully licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), the launch marks a major milestone in Bybit's mission to provide secure, transparent, and fully compliant digital asset trading in Europe.

From its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Bybit EU GmbH has passported its MiCAR license to "29 EEA" countries, offering more than 450 million Europeans access to regulated crypto services — all under a single trusted platform.

"Bybit.eu is our long-term commitment to Europe," said Mazurka Zeng, Managing Director and CEO of Bybit EU GmbH. "Europe deserves a world-class crypto gateway that balances technology with robust regulatory standards. That's exactly what Bybit EU delivers."

Bybit.eu: Tailored for European users

Bybit.eu is purpose-built to meet MiCAR's rigorous requirements for investor protection, operational transparency, and strong capital reserves. The platform offers:

With a user-centered approach, Bybit EU GmbH plans to expand its presence on the ground with new regional offices across France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, complementing its current hubs in Vienna (Bybit EU GmbH) and Amsterdam (Satos B.V.).

Designed for compliance building confidence

European users onboard through Bybit.eu, ensuring full alignment with MiCAR and the highest standards of regulatory adherence. Bybit EU GmbH operates with:

Empowering Europe's Crypto Future

Bybit is also investing in local communities, talent, and innovation. The company aims to serve as a trusted partner for blockchain developers, institutions, and retail users, helping Europe shape the future of digital finance.

"Our goal is to become a catalyst for crypto adoption in Europe," said Mazurka Zeng.

#Bybit / #BybitEU / #MiCAR

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is the newly established European entity, dedicated to serving clients across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta) via the Bybit.eu platform. Operated by Bybit EU GmbH, a licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), Bybit EU delivers fully regulated services, including crypto custody, exchange, and rewards products and more, in full compliance with European regulations for investor protection and market integrity.

Bybit EU GmbH is a licensed Crypto-Asset-Service Provider under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), authorized to offer the following services to residents of the European Economic Area (except Malta):

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: press@bybit.com

www.bybit.eu

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723256/Bybit_Europe_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.