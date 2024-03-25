Cervoz at Embedded World 2024: Empowering Industry with Future-Ready Solutions

TAIPEI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervoz Technology, a leader in industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Embedded World 2024. From April 9 to 11, at Hall 1, Booth 1-401 in Nuremberg, Germany.

At the event, Cervoz will showcase its advanced solutions in themes echoing today's industrial trends, highlighting edge and advanced computing, compact design, interconnectivity, and more. Below are exhibiting highlights worth looking forward to.

Edge Computing & AI: Compactness and High-Performance

Acknowledging the surge in edge computing, Cervoz introduces M.2 2230 (A+E Key) NVMe Gen3x2 solutions, the T425 series. Born for space-constrained edge and fanless devices, the T425 series offers high-speed data transfer without occupying mainstream M.2 2280/2242 slots. For AI and high-performance computing tasks, Cervoz introduces the DDR5-5600MHz series, surpassing mainstream DDR4-3200MHz by over 50% in transfer rate. Additionally, the latest compact low-profile 10GbE PCIe LAN Card significantly enhances network bandwidth by tenfold compared to Gigabit Ethernet, boosting data efficiency in densely interconnected IoT networks.

Machine Vision: Real-Time Accuracy and Reliability

Cervoz's NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSDs offer swift read/write speeds for real-time image processing, while feature advanced thermal solutions like graphene pads and heat sinks to ensure consistent performance. The lineup includes DDR5 modules with ECC (Error Correction Code) for precise operation vital to machine vision applications. There's also Ethernet Expansion Cards in M.2, mini PCIe, and PCIe formats, ensuring robust data transfer up to 10GbE in extreme temperatures(-40°C to 85°C). The integration of PoE+ (Power over Ethernet) simplifies installation and reduces costs by combining power and data transfer into a single cable.

High Endurance: Resilience and Power Loss Protection

Cervoz's rugged product range has undergone meticulous testing and achieved benchmark certifications, such as MIL-STD-810G for military use and ISO-16750-3 for vehicular applications. Besides wide temperature lineup, the in-house developed Power Loss Protection suite actively monitors and safeguards data integrity against power fluctuations. Powerguard, for instance, provides auxiliary power during outages to complete ongoing writes and prevent data loss, boasting a discharge endurance 40 times greater than standard SSDs, thereby significantly enhancing data security in unstable conditions.

Expansion Solutions: Enhanced Interconnectivity

Cervoz will showcase versatile expansion solutions echoing to current industrial trends. Including M.2 expansion cards supporting CAN-Bus technology, which has been increasingly adopted from automotive to industrial automation, for enhanced communication efficiency, simplified wiring, and lower maintenance costs. In addition, the latest LVDS expansion card delivers enhanced display connectivity and power in a single cable. The portfolio also features Wi-Fi 5/6 cards, delivering high-speed wireless connectivity to meet evolving industrial demands.

Lead the future of industries—join Cervoz at Embedded World 2024 in Hall 1, Booth 1-401. Discover future-proof innovations and solutions tailored to your needs with Cervoz's experts.

For more information, visit www.cervoz.com or contact info@cervoz.com.

About Cervoz

Based in Taiwan, Cervoz Technology has nearly two decades of experience developing and supplying industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions for diverse industrial applications.

ContactsMedia: marketing@cervoz.comSales: sales@cervoz.com

