CES Unveiled Returns to Amsterdam as CES Unveiled Europe

The road to CES celebrates Europe's innovation ecosystem with breakthrough tech and bold ideas from leading brands and startups

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces CES® Unveiled will return to Amsterdam with a new name — CES® Unveiled Europe. CES Unveiled Europe expands its focus on the continent's thriving innovation ecosystem, spotlighting cutting-edge technologies and breakthrough ideas from over 70 influential brands and rising startups from Europe. CES Unveiled Europe brings together hundreds of industry leaders, government officials, media, and investors from across Europe. Over 20 speakers will explore the strength of innovation in the region and a path forward for the industry.

"When the going gets tough, innovators show up," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "In times of global uncertainty, we believe it has never been more important to gather some of Europe's brightest minds in technology. CES Unveiled Europe creates a community where European innovators can shine. Innovation knows no borders and we can't wait to see the best of Europe in Amsterdam this fall."

Offering a regional preview of CES 2026, CES Unveiled Europe is produced in partnership with the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs and supported by the presence of the European Innovation Council (EIC).

"We are proud to once again welcome CES Unveiled Europe to the Netherlands, as our Dutch innovators, startups, and scale-ups have much to offer. Since CES Unveiled first came to Amsterdam in 2017, it has become a valued platform for showcasing the Netherlands' vibrant tech ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our partnership with CES," said Minister Dirk Beljaarts of Economic Affairs of the Netherlands.

CES Unveiled Europe offers an opportunity for companies to refine product presentations and pitches before CES 2026. Returning this year, with the EIC participation, CES Unveiled Europe invites startups to join an on-site pitch competition. The winner receives a coveted booth space in Eureka Park, the vibrant startup area at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The event also supports startups with its match program designed to foster connections between innovative startups and potential investors.

"This exciting evolution to 'CES Unveiled Europe' expands beyond Amsterdam to highlight the remarkable innovation and dynamic companies from all across Europe," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "CES Unveiled Europe is more than a name change — it's a renewed commitment to elevating European innovation and continuing tech industry conversations. It will offer one of the first glimpses of what's to come at CES 2026."

CES Unveiled Europe returns to Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam on October 28, 2025. Reserve your space now at CES Unveiled Europe.

Before Amsterdam, the road to CES stops in Paris for CES Tech Trends x FDDay on September 17, 2025 in partnership with France Digitale. All roads lead to the most powerful tech event in the world, CES 2026, returning to Las Vegas January 6-9.

