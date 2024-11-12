Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 22:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Chinese Films Gain Ground at 45th American Film Market

12 novembre 2024 | 22.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Chinese Films Gain Ground at 45th American Film Market."

The 45th American Film Market (AFM) wrapped up on November 10 in Las Vegas in the U.S. state of Nevada, where China Film Group's "China Film Joint Pavilion" helped showcase recent achievements in Chinese cinema.

This is the second year the "China Film Joint Pavilion" has participated in AFM, attended by a delegation of 55 top Chinese film organizations. Over 200 film projects were featured, including works highlighting Chinese culture and aesthetics, such as The Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Great Hero and Only Green. Reality-themed films such as Moving Forward were also shown, along with animated films and documentaries like The Great Journey.

The showcased Chinese films have garnered considerable interest from industry professionals, promoting Sino-U.S. cultural exchanges. Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of China Film Group Corporation, said that Hollywood studios, including Warner Bros, Universal, Sony and Disney, have shown interest in distributing Chinese films and forming partnerships.

"I believe that through films, we can help Chinese people better understand the American people, and allow Americans to learn more about China and its people," said Fu. "In the future, we will continue to create more films and reflect China's real-life experiences, culture and values," he added.

The AFM is one of the world's most significant film trading events, bringing together thousands of industry professionals from over 80 countries for six days of rights transactions, film screenings, and forums.

Click here to watch the video: https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2024-11-12/-Chinese-cinema-celebrated-and-expands-its-global-reach-at-AFM-1ysBLl8Ctoc/p.html

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-chinese-films-gain-ground-at-45th-american-film-market-302303370.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN54927 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza CGTN America Stati Uniti d'America Ground at 45th at
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo, stagione invernale in calo
News to go
Nassiriya, Mattarella: "Rinnoviamo memoria caduti, missioni costruiscono ponti di dialogo"
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, c'è l'accordo: inviati documenti a Bruxelles
Controlli Nas in mense scuole: irregolari 1 su 4
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza