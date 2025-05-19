ChangAn Opens First International NEV Manufacturing Base in Thailand, Expanding Its Industry Export Model

RAYONG, Thailand, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, has accelerated its Vast Ocean Plan for global expansion with the launch of production at its first international new energy vehicle (NEV) production base in Rayong, Thailand. The facility marks a transition from product exports to exporting entire industrial ecosystems. The Rayong factory incorporates manufacturing systems, R&D processes, and supply chain standards, establishing a green, intelligent, and replicable model for sustainable global operations.

Coinciding with the launch of the Rayong factory, ChangAn also celebrated the rollout of its 28.59 millionth vehicle, a right-hand drive DEEPAL S05 tailored for global markets. This milestone underscores ChangAn's commitment to its Vast Ocean Plan, which aims to elevate five major overseas markets—Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, Europe, and Eurasia—to the same strategic level as its home market in China. By scaling globally with smart manufacturing and localised collaboration, ChangAn is accelerating its transformation into a world-class automobile brand.

The Rayong factory spans approximately 245 rai (392,000 square meters), and boasts five workshops, including welding, painting, general assembly, engine assembly, and battery, plus auxiliary functions such as exterior inspection. As a green, energy-efficient facility, it features streamlined operations with daylight optimisation, photovoltaic systems, and greywater/rainwater recycling, reducing per-vehicle energy consumption by around 20%. Automated processes, adaptive conveyance systems, and advanced assembly and testing ensure production efficiency and product quality for diverse market demands. In the future, the CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, and AVATR brands will be produced at the Rayong Factory, with annual capacity expected to double from 100,000 to 200,000 units by 2027.

ChangAn's Vast Ocean Plan reflects global industry trends, with the Rayong Factory marking a major step in its international operation. To date, ChangAn has held brand launches in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. In particular, since launching its Southeast Asia brand initiative in Thailand in November 2023, the company has introduced seven new models to the Thai market including the DEEPAL S07, E07, and AVATR 11, with cumulative sales exceeding 14,000 units, ranking among the top four in Thailand's NEV market.

ChangAn's Rayong factory marks the culmination of 41 years of automotive manufacturing expertise. Blending this legacy with local operations, the facility has established a global system standard cultivating international talent. It sets the foundation for replicating ChangAn's global factory standards and serves as a best-practice model for international operations, reflected in four key areas, namely, the application of ChangAn's CPS lean manufacturing system, emphasising leadership, productivity, and performance. The integration of seven operational systems and six core processes forms the core of the Company's lean management strategy, reflecting its commitment to excellence. Leveraging the CAPDS system, the plant strengthens Southeast Asian technical support and engineering development. It focuses on new energy, intelligent systems, adaptive design, and advancing regional product innovation. Built on the CA-PLS framework, Rayong is ChangAn's first international site to standardise production management enabling rapid product launches. The plant marks an innovative, resilient, dual-circulation supply chain linking China and Thailand.

"This is a big moment for ChangAn – a giant leap from exporting cars to building local ecosystem," said Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile. "Despite the huge challenges brought by anti-globalization, ChangAn stays committed to Vast Ocean Plan. With a spirit of win-win cooperation, we will contribute more to economic and social development of Thailand, and drive the global auto industry forward."

