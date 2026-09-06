circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Changhong at IFA 2026: From Going Global to Going Local

06 settembre 2026 | 08.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, Changhong unveiled a new lineup of AI-powered home appliances spanning TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners and laundry appliances. Centered on real-life scenarios, the company is bringing AI technologies designed to better understand everyday needs into the product experience, highlighting its transition from technological innovation toward more intuitive living experiences. The showcase also signals Changhong's continued localization efforts.

The concept comes to life across Changhong's latest AI products. The Q60S Pro TV features the Changhong LeDong AI sports platform, extending the TV beyond a traditional content screen into a space for family fitness and interaction. An AI human-sensing air conditioner can recognize users' locations and habits and adjust airflow accordingly, while an AI refrigerator uses intelligent sensing to help users take a more proactive approach to food freshness. Rather than adding complexity, Changhong is making everyday life simpler.

This is at the heart of Changhong's exploration of "seamless technology"—technology that works quietly in the background. The best technology does not always need to be seen; it simply helps people worry less.

A distinctive cultural element is also finding its way into Changhong's smart product experience. The brand has incorporated the giant panda into AI assistant interactions, bringing greater warmth and approachability to AI-powered TVs and other home appliances. Closely associated with Changhong's Sichuan heritage, the panda also provides a natural way to bring a recognizable element of Chinese culture into the technology experience.

Skiing offers another bridge to European lifestyles. In recent years, Changhong has continued to strengthen its presence in Europe with CHiQ as an important brand vehicle, building closer connections with local consumers through sports partnerships, including sponsorship of FIS Ski World Cup events in Germany, collaboration with the German Ski Association and its role as an official partner of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup. More than a sporting platform, skiing allows CHiQ to connect the speed, passion and outdoor spirit of the sport with its product experience, bringing technology closer to the way European consumers live.

Behind these initiatives is a deeper commitment to localization. From product experience and brand expression to sports, culture and local lifestyles, Changhong is creating more diverse touchpoints with the European market. From "going global" to "going local," the company is moving beyond products and channels toward a deeper integration of its brands, technology and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changhong-at-ifa-2026-from-going-global-to-going-local-302870774.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN41585 en US ICT Meccanica Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Venezia 83, red carpet da rockstar per gli Oasis al Lido - Video
Monti: "Soddisfatto dell'incontro con Vannacci, mio dovere spiegare rischi nazionalismo" - Video
News to go
Pagamenti digitali in Italia continuano a crescere in Italia, i dati di Bankitalia
Migranti verso spiaggia, respinti dai bagnanti a Santa Margherita di Pula - Video
News to go
Fuga cervelli da Italia, giovani laureati stranieri in arrivo in realtà compensano: i dati
Nordio: "Vannacci estremista, sua strategia indebolire centrodestra" - Video
Quanto costa vedere la Formula 1 a Monza? Le voci dei tifosi del Gran Premio d'Italia - Video
Teha Ambrosetti, seconda giornata a Cernobbio: il nuovo volto dell'Europa - Video
Zampolli a Cernobbio: "Vannacci? Mi piacciono tutti, l'ho conosciuto adesso" - Video
Vannacci: "Io cavallo Troia? Nel mio precedente lavoro era un complimento" - Video
Venezia 83, bagno di folla per Robert Pattinson: l'arrivo al Lido per 'Primetime' - Video
Prende due settimane di ferie per scattarsi selfie con le star, a Venezia 2026 c'è "l'acchiappavip" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza