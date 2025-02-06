CSL ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF EDGECONNECT

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Strengthening Connectivity Solutions for Demanding Operations

CSL, the leading European provider of critical IoT connectivity, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of EdgeConnect, a multi-award-winning specialist internet connectivity solutions specialist.

This acquisition marks an exciting opportunity to strengthen CSL's position as critical connectivity provider and expand its presence in the construction sector. By combining EdgeConnect's proven expertise with CSL's innovative IoT solutions, the partnership will deliver even greater value to customers operating in demanding environments.

Decades of Expertise in Reliable Internet Services

EdgeConnect, founded by a team with decades of experience, is renowned for delivering robust and reliable internet connections in some of the most challenging locations. The company's commitment to connectivity excellence and exceptional customer success aligns perfectly with CSL's values and mission. Together, the combined expertise will ensure businesses remain securely connected.

Ed Heale, CEO of CSL Group, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome EdgeConnect to the CSL Group. Their expertise and reputation in delivering reliable connectivity in challenging environments, particularly within the construction sector, make them an excellent addition to our business. Throughout this process, it has been clear that both organisations share a passion for innovation and a customer-first approach. We look forward to combining our strengths and delivering the best solutions to our customers."

Kevin Latimer, CEO and Co-Founder of EdgeConnect, added:

"This is an incredibly exciting time for EdgeConnect, and we are thrilled to join the CSL Group. Both companies share a commitment to innovation, quality, and putting the customer at the heart of everything we do. This partnership represents a fantastic opportunity for our team, our customers, and the wider market as we work together to develop even more connectivity solutions across demanding environments. We are proud to be part of CSL's next chapter of growth."

Expanding CSL's Capabilities

CSL continues to lead the way in connectivity innovation with a portfolio that includes rSIM® Technology, IoT SIMs, and solutions to address the challenges of the PSTN switch-off, CSL remains committed to staying at the forefront of connectivity innovation. The acquisition of EdgeConnect further strengthens CSL's ability to deliver connectivity solutions across a diverse range of sectors, including construction.

