D-Robotics Completes $400 Million in Series C Funding, Driving the Robotics Industry Into a Boom in Product Categories

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Robotics, a leading provider of robotics development infrastructure, today announced the closing of a US$400 million Series C funding round. The round attracted strategic investment from a leading global internet company, alongside with top-tier investment institutions, and continued follow-on investments from existing shareholders.

The funding aims to enhance Sunrise™ Chip product portfolio across all computing levels, and to develop a software platform spanning the entire robot development chain. Together, they form an integrated hardware-software infrastructure for AI robots, supporting every development scenario, from mature robot categories to general-purpose humanoid robots.

In the first half of 2026, D-Robotics' revenue grew several times year-over-year, cumulative shipments of the Sunrise™ series chips exceeded 8 million units, its embodied AI business entered the mass production stage, and its hardware-software integrated AI infrastructure completed large-scale validation.

The Sunrise™ S600, the company's embodied AI computing chip launched in November 2025, has been adopted by more than 20 leading embodied AI customers within six months — including TARS, Spirit AI, X Square Robot, UBTECH, PaXini Tech, Astribot, FOURIER and Booster Robotics. These partners span humanoid robots, industrial wheeled robots, flexible consumer electronics manufacturing, embodied foundation models and omni-modal perception with the majority already in mass production.

The newly upgraded D-Robotics Gravity Program (DGP) provides robotics innovators with end-to-end support, spanning product development and supply-chain selection to GTM strategy and fundraising roadshows. To date, the program has backed more than 500 robotics innovators across 10 frontier categories — including open-source humanoids, AI sports coaching, embodied AI models, AI imaging and home companion robots — with multiple products becoming breakout successes now shipping at scale.

Today, more than 500 universities and over 100,000 developers from more than 20 countries have created hundreds of types of intelligent robots based on the D-Robotics' platform, serving millions of users worldwide.

About D-Robotics

D-Robotics is a leading provider of robotics development infrastructure, spanning high-performance computing platforms, operating systems, and applications. Powered by its Sunrise™ chips and RDK™ robotics developer kits, its platforms drive a broad range of AI robots, from humanoids and quadrupeds to home-service, companion, and logistics AMR robots. To date, more than 500 universities and over 100,000 developers across 20+ countries have created hundreds of AI robot on the D-Robotics' platform, serving millions of users worldwide. Learn more at en.d-robotics.cc

*Effective TOPS with 1/2 Sparsity, TPP(Total Processing Performance)<4800

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