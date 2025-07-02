circle x black
Data & AI, and Business Intelligence & Analytics are the most in demand areas for M&A according to buyers

02 luglio 2025 | 18.43
LONDON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data & AI, and Business Intelligence and Analytics are the most in demand areas for M&A according to buyers.

JEGI CLARITY recently conducted an in-depth analysis of the data and AI consulting market, shaped by direct conversations with strategic buyers across the sector.  The goal was to understand what buyers are actively looking to acquire, including capabilities, vertical focus, geographies, size of deal, and the software platforms they are building solutions around, often based on what their clients are demanding.

They also conducted a series of interviews with market experts that helped to ascertain where value is being created, and how firms in this space can best position themselves in this large and growing market.

Key findings:

A full set of slides containing all findings from the research can be downloaded here https://www.jegiclarity.com/data-and-ai-enablers/

For further questions or to discuss the findings in more detail, please contact Jonathan Davisjdavis@jegiclarity-emea.com or Daniel Hart, dhart@jegiclarity-emea.com.

About JEGI CLARITYJEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information, and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history.

For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Nati Cucalon-Robles – Marketing Director, EMEA and APAC+ 44 (0) 7578 701 851 | ncucalon-robles@jegiclarity-emea.com  www.jegiclarity.com/

 

